Doha Forum, Global Humanitarian Forum Organize Panel Discussion On Enhancing Humanitarian Diplomacy's Ethical Frameworks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The Doha Forum and the Global Humanitarian Forum held a high-level panel discussion at the UK Parliament in London on humanitarian diplomacy in a fragmented world.

The session aimed to address the urgent need to strengthen ethical frameworks in humanitarian work amidst the growing number of international crises.

The session was moderated by director of programs at the Global Humanitarian Forum Dr. Fatiha Serour.

It focused on the foundations of drafting a global code of ethics for humanitarian diplomacy.

The discussion emphasized neutrality, fairness in partnerships, and the protection of international humanitarian law.

General Manager of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari said that humanitarian diplomacy is facing unprecedented challenges due to increasingly complex crises, rising political polarization, and declining trust.

She highlighted that the discussions raised a crucial question on whether a global ethical code truly enhance the fairness, integrity, and effectiveness of humanitarian response.

Al Kuwari added that the Doha Forum, drawing on the State of Qatar's longstanding diplomatic values, believes in principled neutrality, inclusive dialogue, and a strong commitment to international law as essential pillars.

She explained that the Forum's role is not just to propose solutions, but also to serve as a platform that brings together diverse voices from around the world, enabling dialogue that leads to actionable steps grounded in shared humanity.

The event also featured the launch of a global consultation process on a humanitarian charter, an initiative aimed at building broad ethical consensus and strengthening global humanitarian response in line with core humanitarian principles.

In this context, CEO of the Global Humanitarian Forum Feraye Ozfescioglu stressed that today's crises cannot be addressed with outdated tools and approaches.

She described the launch of the consultation process as a vital starting point and an open invitation to governments, organizations, and individuals to help shape a future rooted in justice, ethics, and compassion.

She noted that this is a chance to lay new foundations based on dignity, respect, and human solidarity.

The event comes ahead of the next edition of the Doha Forum, scheduled for Dec. 6-7 of 2025, under the theme: "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress."

The forum will convene global leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and experts to discuss major global issues in geopolitics, economic resilience, innovation and technology, security, and cultural diplomacy.

The partnership between the Doha Forum and the Global Humanitarian Forum will continue at the upcoming edition, reaffirming their shared commitment to placing ethical principles at the heart of international policy and humanitarian diplomacy.