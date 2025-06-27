CBI Files Charge Sheets Against Two Indian Nationals For Murder In UAE, Bahrain

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) CBI has filed charge sheets against two Indian nationals before a special court in New Delhi, in connection with two separate murder cases in the UAE and Bahrain, an official said on Friday.

On the basis of requests from the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, for crimes committed abroad by Indian nationals, CBI launched Local Prosecution and finalised investigations.

“CBI closely coordinated with Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India to obtain evidence admissible as per Indian Law from authorities of UAE and Bahrain and successfully launched prosecution against the accused persons, Inder Jit Singh and Subhash Chander Mahla,” the agency said in a statement.

On the basis of request from United Arab Emirates, in murder case of Indian national Rama Lingam Natesan in Abu Dhabi, CBI registered a case against Indian national Inder Jit Singh, under section 302 of Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, it was established that the deceased Rama Lingam Natesan used to sell international SIM cards at Abu Dhabi, UAE and Inder Jit Singh used to purchase international SIM cards from him on credit basis.

Over a period of time, debt of Inder Jit Singh reached AED 300 (United Arab Emirates dirham). Due to this, a dispute broke out between them. When the deceased Rama Lingam Natesan asked employer of Inder Jit Singh to deduct his outstanding dues from his salary, Inder Jit Singh hatched a plan to kill Rama Lingam Natesan. On August 28, 2008, finding Rama Lingam Natesan alone, Inder Jit Singh assaulted him with a sharp knife causing grievous injuries to him, to which he later succumbed.

In the matter of Subhash Chander Mahla, on the basis of an extradition request received from the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, referred the matter to the CBI for launching local prosecution against Subhash Chander Mahla. CBI registered a case under sections 302 and 404 of the IPC against Subhash Chander Mahla for the murder of his employer in Bahrain and began an investigation.

During the investigation, it was established that Subhash Chander Mahla worked as a driver in Bahrain. However, aggrieved by the misbehaviour of his employer, he planned to kill him. On January 31, 2011, Subhash Chander Mahla, finding his employer alone, assaulted him with a solid, traumatising tool, causing grievous injuries to his body, of which he later died.