Qaelon Medical Establishes Data Advisory Board To Revolutionize Surgical Leak Detection

STRASBOURG, France, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qaelon Medical, a pioneer in real-time surgical leak detection and constant-flow insufflation technologies, today announced the formation of its Data Advisory Board (DAB) - the first of its kind in the MedTech industry – dedicated exclusively to data-driven detection, prevention and prediction of surgical leaks. This multidisciplinary board will be comprised of leading surgeons, data scientists, health economists, and digital health experts that will define Qaelon's data strategy with initial focus on development of a comprehensive open-source dataset on surgical leaks and gastrointestinal (GI) surgery.

The initiative is aligned with Qaelon's mission to bring data-driven standardization and transparency to one of the most devastating complications in surgery: intraoperative leaks, In the U.S. alone, 43,000 surgical leaks are reported annually, costing over $1.1 billion in extra treatment. Early leaks carry an 18% mortality rate, double cancer recurrence, and lead to permanent stoma and loss of bowel function in 45% of cases.

"Qaelon's Data Advisory Board will ensure our technology is optimally deployed to save lives and reduce healthcare costs by establishing a standardized, data-driven test methodology for surgical leak detection," said Eran Shlomovitz, MD, FRCPC, FRCSC, FACS, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of Qaelon Medical.

"Our platform goes beyond detecting leaks in real-time - we're bringing the standard for surgical leak testing into the digital age while expanding the digital ecosystem of the intelligent OR," added Liam Burns, CEO of Qaelon Medical. "With guidance from our Data Advisory Board, we're creating the first Objective Performance Indicator (OPI) for surgical leaks, which will enable AI-powered clinical decision support, while advancing a measurable, outcomes-focused standard of care."

Qaelon is excited to announce the first two members of our Data Advisory Board: Professor David Jayne and Assistant Professor Amin Madani. These two internationally recognized leaders bring deep expertise in surgical safety, surgical intelligence, and global clinical research.



David Jayne, MB., Ph.D. FRCS, FASCRS – Professor, Bowel Cancer UK & RCS (Engl.) Chair of Surgery and Director, Leeds NIHR HealthTech Research Centre, University of Leeds. "As a colorectal surgeon and clinical researcher, I've seen firsthand how surgical leaks can derail recovery and compromise outcomes. Qaelon's technology introduces the kind of objective intraoperative feedback we've needed for decades - and the company's data-first approach aligns perfectly with the future of evidence-based surgical care. I'm excited to help shape this global registry and ensure it delivers the insights we need to transform clinical practice and policy." Amin Madani, M.D., PhD, FRCSC, FACS – Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Toronto; Director, Surgical Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Laboratory (SAIIL). Surgical AI Research Academy at UHN. "Qaelon's open-source approach to using data science to detect surgical leaks represents a critical step towards democratizing access to real-time decision support in the OR. With machine learning techniques, we can derive data-driven insights to optimize surgical judgment and ultimately patient outcomes. This technology can improve surgical performance, reduce variability, and improve patient safety at scale."

Additional members will be announced over the coming weeks.

Qaelon's proprietary leak detection system, the first to provide quantifiable, EMR-exportable leak assessments via a proprietary constant-flow insufflator, delivers objective insights in under 30 seconds. Validated in over 1,200 preclinical tests, it modernizes a century-old workflow, enabling surgeons to identify and address life-threatening leaks in real time to reduce risks of sepsis, reoperation, or death.

The Qaelon Data Advisory Board (DAB), in collaboration with the Scientific Advisory Board, will leverage this platform to lower leak rates and enable predictive analytics, adaptive insufflation protocols, and AI-driven clinical decision support. The DAB's initial focus includes:



Creating the world's first global real-world evidence (RWE) registry for surgical leaks across gastrointestinal, bariatric, thoracic, and urologic procedures using robotic, endoscopic, and laparoscopic techniques. Developing an open-source, vendor-neutral data architecture that integrates with intraoperative technologies like staplers, closure devices, perfusion platforms, energy devices, and imaging systems for comprehensive, data-driven insights.

"This open, collaborative approach will shift Qaelon from leak detection to prevention, saving lives and empowering precision surgery fueled by real-time intelligence," said Liam Burns, CEO of Qaelon Medical.

Qaelon Medical is redefining leak detection in surgery. Its platform is the first and only system that combines real-time, AI-powered detection with precision insufflation, creating the foundation for intraoperative surgical intelligence. Headquartered in Strasbourg, France, Qaelon is backed by industry veterans, strategic partners like Caresyntax, and a global network of clinical innovators.

