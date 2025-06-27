Vice PM Probe: Law Enforcers Request UAH 120M Bail, Suspension
"The National Anti-corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office have filed a motion with the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 120 million bail to the current Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, who previously held the position of Minister of Development of Communities and Territories. NABU and SAPO also applied to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a petition to remove the current Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine from office," the report says.Read also: Corruption in ministry: Court detains Kyiv developer, sets UAH 100M bail
In addition, SAPO demands that the defendant be committed to the following obligations:
-
to report upon each call to the detective, prosecutor, and court;
to notify the investigator, prosecutor, or court of any address or job change;
not to leave town without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court;
to deposit his passport(s) for foreign travel with the relevant state authorities;
to refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case; and
to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet.
As noted by the NABU, the mottion was agreed upon by NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors, based on the risks seen in the case, as well as taking into account the judicial practice of the Supreme Court of Criminal Procedure in similar inquiries. In particular, his return to Ukraine from a work trip and his reporting to NABU upon summons have been taken into account.
Bail is to be deposited in five days if court grants the motion.
If the suspect fails to fulfill that obligation or if facts are established that he violated the terms of bail, the prosecutor will be entitled to file a motion for a stricter preventive measure.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov was served with a suspicion notice on June 23. He is being accused of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.
The High Court of Cassation will hear the prosecutor's motion later today.
