Ivanti Highlights UAE Compliance As Mobile Device Management Gains Priority Among GCC Enterprises

Ivanti, the company behind secure and intelligent IT systems, has expanded its Mobile Device Management (MDM) capabilities. Delivered through Ivanti Neurons for MDM and Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM), these capabilities are fully aligned with the UAE Cybersecurity Council's national cybersecurity standards, helping organizations across the GCC strengthen control over enterprise mobility and data access.

As regional enterprises accelerate digital transformation and hybrid work adoption, securing mobile endpoints has become a strategic imperative. In line with UAE federal guidelines and GCC-wide data protection mandates, Ivanti's MDM platform ensures comprehensive device compliance, secure access control, and policy enforcement across both corporate and BYOD environments.

Husni Hammoud, Managing Director of Ivanti, operated by IVM EME, said:“Ivanti's MDM platform is purpose-built for the regulatory expectations and operational realities of the GCC. As the UAE and its neighbors continue to define global standards in cybersecurity, we are proud to offer a solution that enables full visibility, control, and protection over mobile devices-without compromising user experience or productivity.”

Ivanti's solution facilitates secure communication through encryption, zero-trust authentication, remote lock and wipe capabilities, and seamless integration with major UEM and compliance platforms. This makes it a preferred option for public sector entities, telecoms, and financial institutions aiming to adhere to stringent compliance standards.

Ali Ikram, Technical Manager at Ivanti, operated by IVM EME, added:“MDM is no longer just a technical feature, it's a compliance cornerstone. Our platform ensures that organizations can enforce government-aligned policies at scale, manage cross-platform environments, and quickly respond to risks through automated remediation and policy updates.”

Ivanti also follows regional regulators and enterprise security teams to ensure its roadmap remains aligned with evolving compliance frameworks, such as the UAE Information Assurance Standards, SAMA Cybersecurity Framework (KSA), and Q-CERT (Qatar).

As mobile ecosystems expand across critical sectors in the Gulf, Ivanti reaffirms its commitment to supporting secure, compliant, and intelligent mobile device management in alignment with national cybersecurity priorities.