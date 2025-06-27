Biosimilars Market On The Rise: Expected 19.4% CAGR Over Next Five Years
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$23.8 billion
|Market size forecast
|$69.2 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 19.4% from 2024 to 2029
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Therapeutic Application, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
|Countries covered
|The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China, India, Australia and South Korea
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- The use of biosimilars is expected to grow rapidly because many popular biologic drugs are losing their patents. In addition, they are being accepted by more doctors and patients.
- Governments and healthcare organizations support biosimilars to save money while providing effective treatments.
- Many startups are using advanced technologies to speed up the development and approval of biosimilars.
Emerging startups:
- Alvotech Synermore MedGenome
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
- The biosimilars market is projected to grow from $23.8 billion in 2023 to $69.2 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.
- Patent expirations of major biologics, cost-effectiveness, and healthcare savings drive market growth.
- The market is segmented by product type, therapeutic application, and region.
- The monoclonal antibodies segment will be dominant through the forecast period.
- Europe has the largest market share.
Market leaders include:
- ACCORD BIOPHARMA INC. ALVOTECH AMGEN INC. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC. BIOCON BIOLOGICS LTD. BIOGEN CELLTRION INC. COHERUS BIOSCIENCES FRESENIUS KABI AG LILLY PFIZER INC. SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SANDOZ GROUP AG TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. VIATRIS INC.
Related reports:
Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets : This report covers IV solutions like general, parenteral nutrition, premixed drug solutions, multiple infusion pumps, and venous access devices. The report also discusses regulatory aspects, technological advances, and market trends. Emerging technologies such as AI-integrated ultrasonography and AI-enabled robotic devices are analyzed. The market analysis includes projections of markets across the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World, focusing on countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and China.
Single-use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals: Global Markets : This report examines the market's leading companies, such as Sartorius AG, Danaher Corp, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. It explores market trends, drivers, challenges, opportunities, emerging technologies, and industry developments. The report includes financial analyses, product portfolios, and recent activities of major companies. Market projections and forecasts are provided for the next five years, with data segmented by region and further broken down by specific countries.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ..., Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment