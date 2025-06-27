Neenopal Earns Coveted AWS Saas Competency, Adding Another Milestone To Its Cloud Innovation Journey
This achievement comes as NeenOpal strengthens its leadership in cloud-native SaaS development, having delivered 75+ AWS-powered implementations in the past 24 months and launched 10+ SaaS products. Backed by 6 AWS Partner Programs and 5 AWS Service Deliveries, NeenOpal stands out as a full-spectrum cloud partner helping businesses modernize, scale, and launch SaaS platforms with speed and confidence.
“Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency in such a short span demonstrates our team's commitment to technical excellence, scalable cloud architecture, and rapid innovation,” said Pavel Gupta, Co-Founder of NeenOpal.“It reinforces our commitment to empower businesses with intelligent, data-driven applications built to excel in performance, security, and reliability.”
The AWS Competency Program is reserved for AWS Partners that demonstrate technical excellence and customer success in specialized solution areas. NeenOpal's recognition reflects its rigorous engineering standards, customer-first mindset, and repeatable success across diverse SaaS use cases.
As a strategic SaaS partner, NeenOpal supports organizations through every stage of the product lifecycle-from multi-tenant architecture and DevOps to advanced analytics, Generative AI integrations, and go-to-market execution. With clients across Retail, Financial Services, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Healthcare, and Education, NeenOpal brings a tailored, data-driven approach to solving real-world business challenges.
Whether modernizing legacy systems or launching new SaaS offerings, organizations rely on NeenOpal for expertise that accelerates time-to-market while ensuring enterprise-grade reliability and performance.
About NeenOpal
NeenOpal is a global consulting firm headquartered in the US, with offices in Canada and India. With over 9 years of experience and a portfolio of 140+ clients across 10+ countries, NeenOpal has established itself as a trusted partner in driving large-scale digital transformation. The firm specializes in scalable analytics, Generative AI, Machine Learning, and cloud-native SaaS product engineering, helping organizations unlock value from their data assets. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, NeenOpal combines strategic insight, deep technical expertise, and agile delivery to turn complex data challenges into sustainable competitive advantages.
