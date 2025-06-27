TG Strategy Partners Launches TG Vault, A Leadership App Designed For Small Business Teams

MENAFN - GetNews)TG Strategy Partners announces the release of TG Vault, a mobile-first leadership and team management app created for small business owners, hospitality managers, and frontline supervisors.

Developed by operations expert BrandyJo Guzman, TG Vault provides real-world leadership tools in a single, easy-to-use platform. It eliminates the need for spreadsheets and whiteboards, helping leaders manage their teams with greater clarity and consistency.

"TG Vault was created for leaders like me who are actively running operations and need a simple, effective system," said BrandyJo, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of TG Vault.

David X. Guzman, Co-Founder of TG Vault and a longtime hospitality leader and entrepreneur, added, "Most managers do not fail because they lack commitment. They fail because they lack structure. TG Vault provides that structure and turns good leaders into great ones."

TG Vault includes the following features:

. Goal setting and performance tracking

. Task delegation and follow-up

. Real-time employee recognition tools

. One-on-one meeting scheduling and history tracking

. A mobile-first interface designed for day-to-day leadership

TG Vault is affordably priced for small businesses, with both monthly and annual subscription plans. A Pro version is in development and scheduled for release in 2026. It will include advanced reporting, support for multiple locations, and additional integrations.

The app will be available soon in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

About the Founders:

BrandyJo Guzman brings more than 20 years of experience in HR, hospitality, and multi-unit team leadership. Her practical, people-focused approach led to the creation of TG Vault.

David X. Guzman has more than 30 years of leadership experience in hospitality and business consulting. After surviving a heart transplant in 2021, he committed to building tools that support sustainable, people-centered leadership.

Together, they launched TG Vault through TG Strategy Partners to empower leaders with the systems they need to succeed.

For more information, visit

Media inquiries: ...