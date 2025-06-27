Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian Presidency Warns Of Ongoing Genocide, Starvation By Israel


2025-06-27 10:02:02
Ramallah: The Palestinian presidency issued a strong warning Friday, regarding what it described as an ongoing campaign of genocide and starvation by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh called on the US administration to intervene immediately to compel Israel to halt what he termed crimes committed by its army and settlers.

He warned that failure to do so could lead to a broader and more dangerous escalation, the consequences of which would affect all parties.

Abu Rudeineh stated that settler attacks in the West Bank are part of a broader plan by the Israeli government and its far-right leadership to drag the region into a full-scale confrontation. He highlighted the continued military operations, particularly in the northern West Bank, and the fragmentation of the territory through checkpoints and military gates.

He emphasized that ongoing Israeli actions will not bring peace or security to anyone, and that the only viable path to stability lies in implementing international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative as the foundation for resolving the Palestinian issue.

