Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Strongly Condemns Attacks By Israeli Settlers Against Palestinians In Occupied West Bank

2025-06-27 10:02:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that these heinous attacks are part of a series of ongoing crimes against the defenseless Palestinian people.

In this context, it emphasizes the urgent need for the international community to act promptly to provide the necessary protection for civilians and ensure that the perpetrators of such atrocities do not escape accountability.

The Ministry reiterates the urgent need for global solidarity to put an end to the brutal genocide in the Gaza Strip and to achieve a just and sustainable peace in the region, which guarantees the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

