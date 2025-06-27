65% Of U.S. Homeowners Identify Weeds As Their Primary Lawn Care Challenge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Results from "The State of U.S. Lawns" Survey by Golf Course Lawn Conducted in May 2025 Are In

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new nationwide survey reveals that a striking 65% of U.S. homeowners rate weed infestations as the most persistent and frustrating issue in lawn care, topping concerns from pests and drought to soil and shade.Conducted in May 2025 by Golf Course Lawn Store , the survey canvassed 803 homeowners across all U.S. regions. The results underscore a clear-cut lawn care pain point:- 65% rank weeds as their biggest challenge- 40% struggle with insects or pests- 30% report diseases and drought issues- 25% cite soil compaction problems.“Weeds aren't just one of many lawn-care problems; they're overwhelmingly the number one headache for homeowners,” says Ron Henry, Founder of Golf Course Lawn Store and certified turfgrass expert.“This isn't a regional issue; it's nationwide.”Regional Nuances in Lawn WoesWhile weeds top the list of concerns for most U.S. homeowners, the survey also uncovered notable regional differences in the challenges people face. In the Western U.S., drought conditions and increasingly strict water restrictions are just as pressing as weed problems, making lawn care particularly difficult in arid and fire-prone states like California and Arizona.Southern homeowners report additional struggles with heavy clay soils, poor drainage, and high humidity, all of which create a breeding ground for fungal diseases and make routine maintenance more labor-intensive.Meanwhile, in the Northern states, long winters and freeze-thaw cycles take a toll on lawns, with homeowners citing snow mold, salt damage, and delayed spring green-up as persistent issues. These regional patterns highlight the importance of tailored lawn care strategies that account for local climate, soil, and seasonal stressors.Why This MattersThe fact that 65% of U.S. homeowners view weeds as their biggest lawn care challenge highlights a widespread problem - one that goes beyond aesthetics. Weeds don't just make a lawn look unkempt; they compete aggressively with desirable turfgrass for water, nutrients, and sunlight. Left unmanaged, they can choke out healthy grass, degrade soil quality, and ultimately lead to increased costs and effort for homeowners trying to restore their lawns.The survey also reveals that 92% of respondents are taking lawn care into their own hands rather than hiring professional services. This DIY approach means homeowners need access to reliable information and effective products that are easy to apply without specialized training. Yet many still struggle to identify the right treatments, apply them at the correct times, or address weeds without damaging their lawns.With 58% of respondents spending under $500 annually on lawn care and nearly one in six investing over $1,000, it's clear that homeowners are financially committed but may not be spending efficiently if weeds remain an ongoing issue.This widespread frustration signals a critical need for better education, accessible tools, and targeted product solutions. It also underscores a massive opportunity for retailers and lawn care brands to support homeowners with region-specific guidance, seasonal weed control calendars, and proven treatment programs that help turn the tide in favor of healthy, weed-free lawns.Golf Course Lawn Store Steps InIn response, Golf Course Lawn Store is doubling down on its flagship product lineup, including pre-emergent and post-emergent weed killers, organic biostimulants, and tailored treatment bundles designed to tackle the most stubborn weeds safely and effectively across diverse lawn types.“We want homeowners to enjoy a lush, weed-free lawn without guessing what works,” explains Henry.“Education plus targeted products is our strategy to shift that 65% downward.”About Golf Course Lawn StoreGolf Course Lawn Store empowers homeowners with expert-backed lawn care solutions rooted in turf science and do-it-yourself practicality. Founded by sports turf specialist Ron Henry, the brand supports every lawn-care level, from“beginner” to“enthusiast.”About the SurveyThe“State of U.S. Lawns 2025” survey polled 803 homeowners across the U.S. on lawn size, care habits, challenges, products, spending, and motivations. The full findings are available here: The State of U.S. Lawns Report 2025 .

