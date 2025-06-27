Man Sets Fire To A Moving Train In Seoul Over Divorce In Viral Video
The accused, identified by his surname Won, allegedly poured petrol inside a running train on Seoul Subway Line 5 and set it ablaze while it was passing through an undersea tunnel between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations on May 31.Also Read | North Korea's Kim Jong-Un opens luxury beach resort with 54 hotels, cinema, beer
According to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, Won has been charged with attempted murder, arson on a moving vehicle, and violating the Railway Safety Act. Authorities said he committed the act out of frustration over the outcome of his divorce proceedings.
Disturbing footage from the incident, now widely shared on social media, shows the man walking inside the subway coach with a bottle in hand, pouring a flammable liquid on the floor. Moments later, he sets himself and the surrounding area on fire, triggering panic among passengers.
The blaze left six passengers injured, while 23 others-including the accused-were treated for smoke inhalation. In total, 129 people received emergency medical assistance.Also Read | South Korea bans dog meat industry, fate of over 5 lakh dogs remains uncertain
According to The Chosun Daily, the damage to public property has been estimated at over 330 million won (approximately ₹2 crore), with one subway car severely burnt.Also Read | Automakers boost South Korean shares higher
Won was transferred to prosecutors on June 9 following police custody. Authorities say investigations are ongoing to assess gaps in subway security and prevent such incidents in the future.
Meanwhile, South Korean police have detained six US citizens who were attempting to deliver around 1,300 plastic bottles filled with rice, dollar notes and Bibles to North Korea, a police official said on Friday.
The group had been trying to float the bottles by sea at a border island west of the capital Seoul near the isolated North before being spotted by a military patrol, the official at the Incheon Ganghwa Police Station told Reuters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment