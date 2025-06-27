403
EU Calls For End To Settler Violence In Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 27 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) called on Friday for an end to the violence committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.
In a statement, the EU said that "the situation in the occupied West Bank is worsening rapidly. In recent days, there has been a steep rise in settler violence, intimidation, and the destruction of homes and property including the killing of three Palestinians in the town of Kafr Malik on Wednesday".
The EU stressed that "this must come to an end", urging the Israeli occupation authorities to take "concrete action" to stop settler attacks on Palestinians and to hold accountable the perpetrators of such crimes.
It further emphasized that "in the current difficult situation, all efforts should be directed at de-escalating tensions", adding that "the EU recalls that settlements are illegal under international law and constitute an obstacle to peace". (end)
