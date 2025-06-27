Exercise And Weight Loss Apps Market Analysis Report 2025: Personalization Through AI And Adaptive Workouts Strengthens Engagement

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exercise and Weight Loss Apps - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Exercise and Weight Loss Apps was valued at US$954 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Exercise and Weight Loss Apps market.

Technological advancements and the increasing integration of health-focused technologies into everyday life are key drivers of growth in the exercise and weight loss app market. The widespread adoption of smartphones equipped with advanced sensors capable of tracking physical activity and other health metrics creates a fertile ground for app developers. These developers leverage cutting-edge technology such as AI and machine learning to create adaptive, intuitive applications. These apps not only track user data but also interpret it to offer personalized recommendations, pushing the boundaries of what mobile health (mHealth) platforms can achieve. Moreover, the increasing capabilities of these apps to sync with medical records and health systems allow for a more integrated health management approach, appealing to a broader user base, including those with specific health conditions.

Another significant growth driver is the shifting demographics and lifestyle trends worldwide. As more individuals become proactive about their health and well-being, there is a natural rise in the demand for fitness and dietary management tools. This trend is amplified by the increasing awareness of the health risks associated with obesity and other lifestyle diseases, which has been particularly highlighted by the global health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is also supported by governmental initiatives aimed at improving population health and reducing healthcare expenditures, which often promote the use of digital health tools. Additionally, insurance companies are increasingly partnering with app developers to encourage healthy living among their clients, often offering incentives like reduced premiums for active app users. These partnerships not only boost the usage of these apps but also enhance their credibility and perceived value, contributing to sustained market growth.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the iOS Platform segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.6%. The Android Platform segment is also set to grow at 18.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $259.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22.5% CAGR to reach $540.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aaptiv Inc., ASICS Runkeeper, Azumio, Caliber, Fitbod and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The report analyzes the Exercise and Weight Loss Apps market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:



Segments: Platform (iOS Platform, Android Platform, Other Platforms); Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:



Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities. Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

