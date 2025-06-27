Gleezy Launches In Harris Teeter Stores In Time For July 4Th With Premium Double-Smoked Brisket Hot Dogs

Gleezy double-smoked beef brisket hot dogs now sold at all Harris Teeter stores

Gleezy launches in Harris Teeter stores with its 100% double-smoked beef brisket hot dogs-just in time for July 4th cookouts. Available starting June 30.

- Bryce Rech, CEO of GleezyCHARLOTTE, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gleezy , the Charlotte-based food startup behind the popular double-smoked brisket hot dog, announced today its grocery retail debut in all Harris Teeter locations across seven states and Washington, DC, beginning June 30.To mark the launch, Gleezy will offer its 1/5 lb, 100% beef with brisket hot dogs in four-packs for $9.99, available in the refrigerated meat section. It's a milestone moment for two Charlotte-born brands-and an ideal match for the summer's most iconic meal.“I've been a customer for 35+ years–there's no better place to debut than Harris Teeter-another Charlotte brand that shares our love for quality, community, and bold flavor,” said Bryce Rech, founder of Gleezy.“We're proud to bring our take on the American cookout classic to backyards across the region just in time for the Fourth of July.”A Charlotte Collaboration with Summer in MindGleezy has built a following nationwide at golf courses, restaurants, and stadiums for its quality-driven twist on the hot dog: made from 100% all-beef with brisket and double-smoked for rich, bold flavor. Now available for home grills, each four-pack delivers the same crave-worthy experience fans have come to expect at events.“Hot dogs have lacked innovation for too long. We're offering a new way to enjoy a classic- for wherever summer takes you,” said Rech.Available Starting June 30Gleezy's hot dogs will be stocked in the refrigerated meat section of all Harris Teeter stores beginning June 30, 2025 and the complementary Carolina Dog Sauce will be available for sale later this year.For store availability or product information, visit gleezydog or follow @gleezydog on Instagram.About GleezyGleezy is redefining the stadium and on-course food experience with its premium, double-smoked beef brisket hot dogs, made from 100% all-beef brisket and smoked twice for rich flavor. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Gleezy has become a fast favorite among fans looking for quality and creativity in a familiar form. Originally launched as "The Official Hot Dog of Golf," Gleezy can be found at sports venues, food service locations, and-now-grocery stores nationwide. To learn more or find a Gleezy near you, visit gleezydog or @gleezydog on Instagram.

