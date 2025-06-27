Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GUESS? BUYOUT ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Into Proposed Buyout Of Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES) Shareholders - Does $13.00 Per Share Represent Sufficient Monetary Consideration For GES Investors?


2025-06-27 07:31:10
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has launched an investigation into the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES ) shareholders to determine whether the proposed buyout price undervalues the company's shares.

Click here for additional information about this investigation:

On March 17, 2025, Guess? announced that it had received a proposal from WHP Global to buy out unaffiliated Guess? shareholders at a price of $13.00 per share .

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed buyout price is fair to Guess? shareholders and represents sufficient monetary consideration for GES shares. Notably, the proposed $13.00 per share offer is (i) significantly lower than Guess?'s 52-week high price of over $33.00 per share and (ii) lower than analyst price targets on GES shares of over $18.00 per share .

Guess? shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit .

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
([email protected] )
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
([email protected] )
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN27062025003732001241ID1109732134

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search