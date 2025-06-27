Kajol Vs Sonakshi Sinha: From Fees To Films, Who's Winning The Bollywood Game?

Kajol and Sonakshi Sinha's films clash on June 27th. Let's compare their age, fees, net worth, and movie successes.

Kajol is 50, born August 5, 1974. Sonakshi is 38, born June 2, 1987, making her 12 years and 10 months younger.Kajol debuted in 1992 with Bekhudi, while Sonakshi debuted in 2010 with Dabangg.Kajol has two 100 crore films: Dilwale and Tanhaji. Sonakshi has six: Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday, and Dabangg 3.Kajol reportedly charges 3-4 crores per film, while Sonakshi charges 2-3 crores.Kajol's net worth is estimated at 240 crores, while Sonakshi's is around 100 crores.Kajol will be seen in Maharagani and Sarzameen. Sonakshi's upcoming film is Jatakdhara.