Ameren Unveils New Hybrid Energy Center Combining Natural Gas And Energy Storage To Supply Reliable Energy When Missouri Needs It Most

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is the next step to deliver on our strategy to invest in energy infrastructure for our customers' benefit and provide a balanced generation portfolio," said, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. "As we transition our generation for the future, we'll continue to serve our customers with the reliable energy they expect while also preparing for anticipated increases in demand."

The Big Hollow Energy Center will provide significant investment and jobs to the community. With timely regulatory approval, the energy center will be ready to serve as a reliable backup source of energy for customers in 2028. Similar in design to the Castle Bluff Energy Center, the natural gas portion of Big Hollow will be designed to deliver energy on the coldest winter days, hottest summer afternoons and back up the grid when renewable energy generation is otherwise unavailable.

Co-located on the site will be Ameren Missouri's first large-scale lithium-ion battery installation. The batteries can be charged at times when excess energy is on the grid and then utilized in any weather. The planned 400-MW battery storage is a fast-acting asset, ready in moments to support customers' energy needs. Fully charged, the entire array could power thousands of homes for hours and help overall grid reliability, especially during times of peak energy needs. Ameren Missouri recently announced an acceleration of battery storage capacity, with a total of 1,000 MW planned by 2030 and a total of 1,800 MW by 2042.

The natural gas generation and battery storage facilities will operate independently while taking advantage of existing energy infrastructure on land Ameren Missouri already owns, reducing construction time and cost to customers.

"It is crucial to have a balanced mix of generation technologies and equally important to strategically locate them across the region," said Ajay Arora , senior vice president and chief development officer at Ameren Missouri. "This approach maximizes the energy output from these resources."

The identified site, which Ameren Missouri already owns, has existing infrastructure and transmission line access, reducing overall construction time.

"We have collaborated with leaders across Jefferson County for years, and it's exciting to locate the Big Hollow Energy Center and continue to invest in the community because it will bring jobs, support the Jefferson R-VII School District, first responders and others in the county," said Rob Dixon , senior director of economic, community and business development at Ameren Missouri.

Community leaders welcome the announcement as well:

"The Big Hollow Energy Center represents more than just an energy project; it's a commitment to the future of Jefferson County," said Dennis Gannon , Jefferson County Executive. "We've worked closely with Ameren Missouri over the past several years, and this forward-thinking investment will strengthen our local economy generations to come. We're proud to partner with Ameren Missouri to help power progress in our community."

"The Jefferson R-VII Board of Education and I deeply appreciate Ameren Missouri's communication regarding the closure of the Rush Island Energy Center. The company has addressed every concern about its closure and the impact on our students, consistently treating the district with the utmost respect," said David Haug , Ed.D., superintendent of the Jefferson R-VII School District. "With the Rush Island Energy Center's closure in October 2024, our primary goal was to retain Ameren as a community partner. We are pleased to continue this partnership with the announcement of the Big Hollow project."

