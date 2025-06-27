F-35 Costs 'Were Never Fixed': Former Swiss Audit Chief
Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster RTS, Michel Huissoud said the risks were downplayed due to a rushed political decision and a dilution of responsibilities.
The controversial CHF6 billion purchase of 36 F-35 jet planes could cost the Swiss taxpayer up to CHF1.5 billion extra, it was revealed last week. Two confidential sources within the federal administration confirm that no firm price has been agreed with the US contrary to government claims.More More US F-35 jets could cost Switzerland 'more than CH1 billion extra'
This content was published on Jun 20, 2025 The United States is trying to charge Switzerland up to CHF1.5 billion more for 36 F-35 fighter jets that were ordered in 2021.Read more: US F-35 jets could cost Switzerland 'more than CH1 billion extra
