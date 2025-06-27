F-35 Costs 'Were Never Fixed': Former Swiss Audit Chief

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The former head of the Swiss Federal Audit Office claims the cost of procuring United States F-35 fighter jets was always likely to over-run as no fixed price had been guaranteed. This content was published on June 27, 2025 - 08:58 3 minutes RTS

Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster RTS, Michel Huissoud said the risks were downplayed due to a rushed political decision and a dilution of responsibilities.

The controversial CHF6 billion purchase of 36 F-35 jet planes could cost the Swiss taxpayer up to CHF1.5 billion extra, it was revealed last week. Two confidential sources within the federal administration confirm that no firm price has been agreed with the US contrary to government claims.

