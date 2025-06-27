403
Traffic Violations On June 23 To Be Waived
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that all traffic violations recorded on June 23 will be waived. In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said that the action is in the wake of the exceptional incidents witnessed across the country on Monday.“This decision comes as a gesture of appreciation for the swift and responsible response demonstrated by citizens and residents in promptly reaching their workplaces and service centres, under pressing circumstances that required urgent movement by a broad segment of the public to fulfil their national and professional duties,” MoI said. The statement added that this waiver is a one-time, exceptional measure that applies exclusively to violations committed on the specified day. The ministry reiterated the importance of continued compliance with traffic laws and regulations and the need to respect the rights of all road users at all times.
