Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture 15 Russian Soldiers In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to a statement by the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

Most of the captured troops belonged to Russia's 810th and 155th Separate Naval Infantry Brigades - units known for their notorious brutality toward Ukrainian defenders held captive. In Russia, these brigades have been documented as treating prisoners inhumanely, subjecting them to psychological abuse and threats.

The prisoners have received the necessary medical and psychological assistance and may later be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers held in Russian captivity.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Chervona Kalyna National Guard Brigade also captured a group of Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (illustrative)