Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture 15 Russian Soldiers In Sumy Region
Most of the captured troops belonged to Russia's 810th and 155th Separate Naval Infantry Brigades - units known for their notorious brutality toward Ukrainian defenders held captive. In Russia, these brigades have been documented as treating prisoners inhumanely, subjecting them to psychological abuse and threats.
The prisoners have received the necessary medical and psychological assistance and may later be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers held in Russian captivity.Read also: Russian soldier surrenders to Ukrainian drone, video shows
As previously reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Chervona Kalyna National Guard Brigade also captured a group of Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk sector.
Photo credit: Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (illustrative)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment