South Caucasus Has Significant Potential For Stability And Growth - Elchin Amirbayov
He stressed that a new order is emerging in the world, which is changing traditional alliances and leading to new geopolitical configurations - often with accompanying conflicts and tensions.
According to him, the South Caucasus, due to its strategic position at the junction of two continents and natural resources, has significant potential for stability and growth.
"Our region faces both challenges and opportunities," he said. He pointed to the risks associated with geopolitical competition, as well as the need to diversify energy markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment