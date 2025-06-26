Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Caucasus Has Significant Potential For Stability And Growth - Elchin Amirbayov

2025-06-26 07:08:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The South Caucasus has significant potential for stability and growth, special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov said in Mexico, during a lecture at the Matilde Romero Institute for students, members of the diplomatic corps and distinguished guests, Trend reports.

He stressed that a new order is emerging in the world, which is changing traditional alliances and leading to new geopolitical configurations - often with accompanying conflicts and tensions.

According to him, the South Caucasus, due to its strategic position at the junction of two continents and natural resources, has significant potential for stability and growth.

"Our region faces both challenges and opportunities," he said. He pointed to the risks associated with geopolitical competition, as well as the need to diversify energy markets.

