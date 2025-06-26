Living The Dream Life Nicco Leone's Newly Released Book Unveils A Game-Changing Blueprint For Entrepreneurial Freedom

MENAFN - GetNews)Growth strategist and entrepreneur Nicco C. Leone has released his book, Built for More: The Work-Life Playbook for Entrepreneurs Who Want It All. This book is a transformative guide that empowers business owners to strike the right balance between work and life so they can live their dreams now instead of leaving them for the future. It offers actionable strategies and proven tools to create businesses that provide profit and personal freedom.







Built for More is a comprehensive book that exposes the toxic side of hustle culture and sheds light on the outdated beliefs that often trap people in a continuous grind. According to the author, many people start their entrepreneurial journey to find freedom, but end up feeling even more trapped and burdened. Based on years of leadership and entrepreneurial experience, the book offers a highly strategic, step-by-step approach to creating a business that doesn't require hands-on work at all times, allowing the owner to scale their business while pursuing a fulfilling life full of travel and adventure. Some of the exclusive tools shared in the book include the Mini-Monopoly Strategy, the 'Weave It In' Workweek Model, the Nemean Way, and more. From mindset shifts to business growth and everything in between, the book offers universally applicable strategies to help budding entrepreneurs optimize their business and achieve true financial mastery.

Nicco Leone is a business strategist, investor, and founder of Nemean Pride, a firm that helps entrepreneurs and business owners scale smarter while reserving their valuable time for personal fulfillment. Whether he's designing scalable frameworks, optimizing business operations, or teaching clients how to thrive, the focal point of his work is always to help people build a business that supports a life of freedom, not stress. With an MBA from NYU Stern and a background in economics, he has cracked the code for sustainable, efficient, and smart business growth.

Having worked and lived around the globe with complete freedom to travel, Nicco is a living example of the lifestyle he wants to help people achieve. With many high-profile clients trusting his expertise, his track record includes everything from Fortune 500 leadership and private equity-backed companies to tech startups.

