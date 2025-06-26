Lantern Pharma Inc.'S (NASDAQ: LTRN) AI-Powered Platform Delivers Promising And Durable Results In Lung Cancer Trial



Lantern Pharma uses a proprietary AI platform, RADR®, to guide its oncology drug development, enabling rapid drug candidate identification and targeted trial design based on genomic and biomarker data.

A Phase 2 trial patient achieved a complete response in their primary cancer lesions after multiple prior therapies failed and has remained responsive to LP-300 for two years signaling durable clinical benefit in this challenging population. The target population, never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer, represents a growing global unmet need estimated at over $4 billion annually.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to redefine oncology drug development, recently reported an encouraging clinical outcome in its Phase 2 HARMONIC(TM) trial, where a patient with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) achieved a complete response using LP-300, a compound optimized through Lantern's AI-powered platform, RADR(R) ( ).

This outcome is particularly notable because the patient had previously undergone three unsuccessful lines of treatment, including immunotherapy and targeted kinase inhibitors. The patient's sustained remission, now over two years, highlights the potential of AI-powered drug development to identify...

