Buy The Breakout In Small-Cap Stock Planet Fitness

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Small-cap stock %PlanetFitness (NYSE: $PLNT) is enjoying a big breakout this year.

The chain of discount %Fitness centres that's based in New Hampshire has seen its stock rise 42% over the past 12 months, including a 6% gain so far in 2025.

The shares are now trading near an all-time high of $110.95 U.S. per share and Wall Street analysts have begun referring to Planet Fitness as a "growth stock."

It's a big turnaround for Planet Fitness, whose stock was decimated during the Covid-19 pandemic when its 2,600 gyms were forced to close or operate a reduced capacity.

However, since late 2023, PLNT stock has more than doubled and the company now has a fair number of bulls in its corner.

So, what accounts for the reversal of fortune?

Planet Fitness, which has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion U.S., replaced its chief executive officer in June 2024, bringing aboard current leader Colleen Keating.

Under the new CEO, Planet Fitness has produced a string of strong quarterly results. The company's stock rose 11% the day after its most recent print.

Analysts increasingly like the business model of Planet Fitness, which offers discount prices that stand in sharp contrast to expensive gym memberships.

The company caters to novice and casual gym users, which is also appealing and helping to grow memberships, say analysts.

Following its latest financial results, several Wall Street firms upgraded PLNT stock.

%StifelFinancial (NYSE: $SF), for example, raised its rating on Planet Fitness' stock to buy from hold and lifted its price target on the shares to $120 U.S. from $82 U.S.

The new price target from Stifel is 15% higher than the $105 U.S. that PLNT stock currently trades at.