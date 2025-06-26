AV Access Introduces Idock M10: A New 4K Dual Monitor KVM Switch Docking Station For Macbook Users

MENAFN - GetNews)



""AV Access is proud to introduce the iDock M10 4K KVM switch docking station, designed to meet the needs of MacBook users in video editing, graphic design, and gaming. As demand for multi-PC and multi-monitor setups grows, this innovative device enables users to efficiently manage a MacBook, desktop, dual monitors, and multiple USB peripherals with ease." – Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access"AV Access unveils the iDock M10, an advanced 4K dual monitor KVM switch integrated with a 10-in-1 docking station, specifically designed for MacBook users. This cutting-edge device enables seamless control of a desktop, a Mac laptop, dual monitors, and multiple peripherals, enhancing productivity for office work, learning, and gaming.

AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, proudly presents the iDock M10 4K KVM switch docking station . Designed specifically for MacBook users, the iDock M10 features a 10-in-1 docking design, up to 100W power delivery for MacBook, and a 10Gbps data transfer rate, making it an essential tool for efficient multitasking in professional and gaming environments.

USB-C KVM Docking Station for MacBook

"Macs are increasingly popular, with an estimated 100.4 million people worldwide using them for work and entertainment. However, due to system limitations, most Mac laptops' USB-C ports do not support extended display on two external monitors via a single cable, meaning both monitors show the same image. To address this challenge, we developed the iDock M10 , which features two USB-C inputs to provide MacBook users with true dual-monitor functionality," explained Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.

The iDock M10 is equipped with two USB-C input ports and a multi-interface HDMI+DP+USB connection group, allowing seamless integration of a MacBook and a desktop. It provides extensive connectivity options, including USB 3.0 (supporting up to 10Gbps data transfer), USB-C, Ethernet, a 3.5mm headset jack, an SD card slot, and dual HDMI outputs.

Effortless Switching Between Two PCs for Work & Gaming

The iDock M10 4K KVM switch docking station supports 4K Ultra HD input and high-speed data transfer up to 10Gbps. Additionally, it delivers up to 100W power charging for MacBooks and provides Gigabit LAN connectivity for both the MacBook and desktop.

Users can switch effortlessly between their MacBook and desktop by pressing the front switch button or using the wired remote controller. The iDock M10 also supports ultra-high refresh rates, including 2560x1440@144Hz/120Hz and 1080P@240Hz/165Hz, ensuring smooth gaming performance, especially in fast-paced racing simulations.

"The iDock M10 USB-C KVM switch is now available on our official website at a pre-sale price of $215.99, offering a 20% discount. Alongside other iDock series products, including the iDock C10, iDock B10, and KD-E10 , this device is a must-have tool for seamlessly switching between a work laptop and a gaming desktop," concluded Bill Liao.

About AV Access

AV Access is a global leader in Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, offering a diverse range of products, including HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches, AV over IP solutions, and wireless conferencing systems. Since its inception, the company has been committed to delivering high-quality AV products at competitive pricing, providing seamless audiovisual experiences for users worldwide.

AV Access continues to innovate, developing cutting-edge solutions for smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Backed by a strong R&D team, a robust supply chain, and an expert management team, AV Access is a trusted partner in AV technology. Learn more at