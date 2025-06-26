Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NESUGAR Launches G2 Pro Steamer For Clothes: A Breakthrough Handheld Steamer For Global Travel


2025-06-26 10:03:35

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tailor-made for global travelers

Developed in response to the challenges of caring for clothes while on the move, the G2 Pro weighs just 0.8 lbs , fits in the palm of your hand, and supports 100 –240V voltage for universal use. It's truly plug-and-play, no matter where your journey takes you.

Technological innovation, extraordinary

Equipped with a triple-layer light heater , the G2 Pro heats up in just 15 seconds . Its dual steam modes deliver powerful, fabric-specific care, efficiently smoothing wrinkles with precision and safety in mind.

Convenient, versatile, stylish, fully upgraded ironing experience

The unique 90 ° rotating heater allows for flexible ironing angles. An automatic shut-off system and leak-proof design ensure a safe and reliable experience. With a wall mount and travel pouch included, it's built for both home and travel use.

"Our G2 Pro combines lightweight design, global compatibility, and intelligent safety features, delivering a professional garment care experience anytime, anywhere," said Jackie Yi, CEO of NESUGAR. "Wherever you are, looking your best should never be a compromise."

The G2 Pro is now available on Amazon (search "nesugar") and via the official website: . Visit us to explore more product features.

Media Contact:

Jackie Yi
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nesugar

MENAFN26062025003732001241ID1109727823

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search