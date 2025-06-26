NESUGAR Launches G2 Pro Steamer For Clothes: A Breakthrough Handheld Steamer For Global Travel

Tailor-made for global travelers

Developed in response to the challenges of caring for clothes while on the move, the G2 Pro weighs just 0.8 lbs , fits in the palm of your hand, and supports 100 –240V voltage for universal use. It's truly plug-and-play, no matter where your journey takes you.

Technological innovation, extraordinary

Equipped with a triple-layer light heater , the G2 Pro heats up in just 15 seconds . Its dual steam modes deliver powerful, fabric-specific care, efficiently smoothing wrinkles with precision and safety in mind.

Convenient, versatile, stylish, fully upgraded ironing experience

The unique 90 ° rotating heater allows for flexible ironing angles. An automatic shut-off system and leak-proof design ensure a safe and reliable experience. With a wall mount and travel pouch included, it's built for both home and travel use.

"Our G2 Pro combines lightweight design, global compatibility, and intelligent safety features, delivering a professional garment care experience anytime, anywhere," said Jackie Yi, CEO of NESUGAR. "Wherever you are, looking your best should never be a compromise."

The G2 Pro is now available on Amazon (search "nesugar") and via the official website: . Visit us to explore more product features.

Media Contact:

Jackie Yi

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nesugar