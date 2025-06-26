Dr. Valerie J. Fuller Begins Term As President Of The American Association Of Nurse Practitioners®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fuller assumed the presidency at the end of the AANP National Conference held in San Diego, California-the largest event of its kind in the world, drawing thousands of NPs from across the U.S. She succeeds Dr. Stephen A. Ferrara, who helped steer the organization with professionalism and care during a meaningful period for the profession.

"Dr. Fuller is a respected and authoritative voice in health care who blends deep clinical expertise with regulatory and policy experience," said AANP Chief Executive Officer Jon Fanning, MS, CAE, CNED. "Her passion for the profession and unique experience will amplify our public voice and ensure that patients can continue to choose NPs in nearly a billion patient visits per year. We're honored to have her as president."

As president, Fuller will lead AANP's efforts to increase access to NP-delivered care, advocate for modernized health policies and ensure NPs can practice to the full extent of their education and clinical preparation. Her presidency marks a continuation of a powerful journey that began in her hometown in rural Maine-shaped by the legacy of her grandmother, also a nurse, and fueled by firsthand experience in both full and restricted practice environments.

"This is a deeply personal and profoundly meaningful moment," said AANP President Valerie J. Fuller. "I step into this role not only as a leader, but as a storyteller-someone who has seen how powerful nurse practitioners are in transforming lives. My priorities are clear: to eliminate outdated barriers to practice, fight misinformation about our profession and elevate the next generation of NP leaders."

Drawing on her academic background and frontline experiences in Oregon and Maine, Fuller's leadership is rooted in clinical excellence, policy expertise and a relentless commitment to providing high-quality patient care. She has been a long-standing champion for underserved communities, workforce development and modernizing outdated regulatory frameworks to ensure access to NP-delivered care.

In her inaugural remarks, Fuller told thousands of attendees, "You are not a backup plan-you are the backbone of health care in this country." She urged NPs to harness the power of their stories to counter misinformation, maintain public trust and build a stronger health care system.

Her message was clear: "This presidency is not a destination-it's a continuation of the journey we all share."

Fuller is dual board-certified as a family nurse practitioner and adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner and holds both a PhD and DNP in nursing. She is a Fellow of AANP and a widely respected leader whose contributions to practice, education and policy have earned her national recognition.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. Celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2025, AANP represents the interests of the more than 431,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder . For more information about NPs, visit aanp .

