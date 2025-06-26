Just In Time For Canada Day And The 4Th Of July, EF Go Ahead Tours And EF Adventures Launch Four New Go Americas Tours Across Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii And The Canadian Rocky Mountains

EF Go Ahead Tours (PRNewsfoto/EF Go Ahead Tours)

EF Go Ahead's new tour experiences in Alaska and Hawaii promise to help U.S. and Canadian travelers learn about and experience new cultures right here in our North American backyard EF Adventures is bringing its signature blend of active travel and cultural immersion closer to home with its first-ever North America hiking tours within the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, and Sedona in the U.S., and Banff and Lake Louise in the Canadian Rockies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh Canada and U.S. travelers ... say, can you see? Just in time for Canada Day (July 1) and Independence Day (July 4th), two of the best brands in guided, group travel are welcoming travelers to "Go Americas" on their next tour experience!

Want to get away a little bit closer to home this year? All the experience, minus the international jetlag, EF Go Ahead Tours and EF Adventures are launching 4 new tour experiences that celebrate our diverse melting pot of cultures and rich history in North America, just a little bit closer to home.

EF Go Ahead Tours and EF Adventures expand guided tour offerings across U.S. and Canada.

Experience the thrill of the aurora borealis, snow-dusted forests, and soaring mountain ranges-all without leaving the United States. Find paradise closer to home with a lei around your neck while indulging in an authentic luau style meal. Adventure is here at home when you hike red rock trails shaped by Indigenous history in the American Southwest and explore the pioneering routes of the Canadian Rockies with expert guides by your side.

"From the Denali National Park to Kauai's Waimea Canyon to the majesty of mountain views from Sedona to Banff, there is a lot to see when you choose to travel closer to home right here North America," said Heidi Durflinger, CEO, EF Word Journeys USA and operator of EF Go Ahead Tours and EF Adventures. "Even better - going guided helps you learn about the world that is around you, even if that world is right in our backyard."

Tours details include (prices not including flight costs from local airport):

EF Go Ahead Tours: Alaska Northern Lights: Anchorage to Fairbanks

(7 days from $3999 USD)

Experience the thrill of the aurora borealis (Northern Lights), snow-dusted forests, and soaring mountain ranges-all without leaving the United States. This winter escape takes you deep into Alaska's wild Interior, from charming Talkeetna to rugged Denali and north to Fairbanks. Ride a glass-domed train through hushed wilderness, responsibly watch (at a distance) musk ox and reindeer in their natural habitat and learn from local experts as you explore cultural centers and untamed landscapes. With fewer crowds and a higher chance of seeing the northern lights, it's the perfect season to see America's last frontier in a whole new light.

EF Go Ahead Tours: A Week in Hawaii: Oahu & Kauai

8 days from $4699 USD - 11 days with Big Island extension

Just bring your sense of wonder and a lei around your neck. This unforgettable journey through Hawaii takes you from the golden sands of Waikiki on Oahu to the emerald cliffs of the Garden Island of Kauai. Explore ancient valleys and vibrant surf towns, float beneath waterfalls, and cruise past the towering sea cliffs of the Na Pali Coast. Extend your trip and find yourself on the volcanic majesty of the Big Island and stand at the rim of a smoking crater. With every island, you'll uncover a new side of Hawaii: wild, spiritual, colorful, and steeped in tradition. It's the trip of a lifetime-without ever leaving the United States.

The following are EF Adventures first hiking tours offered in the United States and Canada:

EF Adventures: U.S. Hiking: Sedona, the Grand Canyon & Zion National Park

7 days from $5499 USD - 9 days with extension (extra time) in Zion National Park

Revel in red-rock country's breathtaking sandstone spires in Sedona, descend into one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World in the Grand Canyon, and venture through Zion National Park's striking slot canyons on this American Southwest hiking adventure. Stroll along Sedona's art-filled streets after climbing partway to Bell Rock for sweeping views of the high desert and sample local cuisine at the century-old Cameron Trading Post in Navajo nation after descending the rim of the Grand Canyon. Join a Navajo guide in Lower Antelope Canyon through otherworldly, wave-like sandstone rock formations, and navigate a steep series of switchbacks on Zion's Scout Lookout Trail, where you'll be treated to prime views of the park below. A trip through the great outdoors wouldn't be complete without a few moments meditating in nature, and you'll have plenty while glamping and stargazing near the Grand Canyon or wading in Zion's Virgin River, which has carved the canyon's fiery sandstone over the past 13 million years.

EF Adventures: Canadian Rockies Hiking: Banff & Lake Louise

6 days from $5199 - 8 days with Canmore, Alberta, extension

Stretching nearly 1,000 miles from northern British Columbia to Alberta, the Canadian Rockies are home to breathtaking nature, more than a thousand glowing glaciers, and some of the region's most bucket list-worthy hikes. From the summit of Sulphur Mountain, you'll have picture-perfect views of the namesake Banff Town, which once sat along the Canadian Pacific Railway line. Soak up spectacular vistas of wildflower-filled meadows en route to the Rockies' signature, jewel-toned glacier lakes like Helen Lake on your drive along the famous Icefields Parkway, which holds the title as one of the world's most scenic highways. Settle into a regal chateau-turned-hotel on the banks of turquoise Lake Louise-the gem of Banff National Park - skirting the shores on the Lake Agnes Teahouse trail, journeying to a perched log tea house rising above the glittering Lake Agnes. Every hike is epic, but we're capping off the trip with one of the best in Banff as you summit the Sentinel Pass-the highest passage and trail experience in the park -for sweeping shots of the patchwork of valleys below. Your adventure started with a taste of Banff Town's quaint shops and restaurants, and you'll get to experience one more alpine beauty, Canmore, home to one of Alberta's buzziest brewery scenes, where you can sample a different side of culture in the Rocky Mountains without ever losing view of the region's characteristic, snow-capped craggy peaks.

Our Affordable, Flexible Payment Model

DIY online travel companies make you pay up front for the entire trip, often putting credit card users deeper into debt, especially with today's high interest rates. To make traveling the world more accessible for young adults, EF Go Ahead Tours and EF Adventures offer:



Low down payments to secure booking ($150 USD or less)

Interest-free monthly payments plans

Ability to purchase and bundle your airfare (includes airport transfer!) into your interest-free monthly payment Cancel for any reason travel protection

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is a part of EF Education First, the world's largest international education company that was founded in 1965. With a mission of opening the world through education, EF Education First has hundreds of schools or offices in over 50 countries across the globe.

About EF Adventures

EF Adventures is a culturally immersive, guided adventure tour operator with more than 31 tours in 20 countries across the world. Launched in September 2024 as part of the EF World Journeys family of experiential travel brands, the company brings more than 30 years of operational experience running tours for adults of all ages. EF Adventures offers varied forms of active travel focused on well-being and cultural immersion accessible to varied levels of fitness and age groups, including biking and e-biking tours, hiking and walking tours, and tours with a blend of adventure activities, inclusive of yoga, watersports like kayaking, and multitude of other experiences in development.

