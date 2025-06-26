Now The Turn Of Big Drug Smugglers, Says Punjab CM On Arrest Of Akali Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 26 (IANAS) A day after the Vigilance Bureau arrested Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on charges of laundering more than Rs 540-crore drug money, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said after action against small-time drug smugglers,“it is now the turn of the big players to face consequences”.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's policy of zero tolerance toward drugs and the powerful individuals who have either patronised or participated in the illicit trade.

He said while small smugglers acted as distributors, the real kingpins, who operated an extensive network, had long evaded accountability.“Now, their time is up,” CM Mann told the media here.

“No matter how influential they are, those involved in the drug trade will not be spared,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government has already jailed many area-specific, small-scale smugglers.“The Aam Aadmi Party had guaranteed that the perpetrators of this heinous crime would be brought to justice. That promise is being fulfilled,” he said, adding that the ongoing crackdown has broken the backbone of the drug cartel.

CM Mann said substantial evidence has been collected against those arrested, including records of significant hawala transactions, which he said would serve as“the final nail in their coffin”.

He promised exemplary action to serve as a deterrent to others and reiterated the government's commitment to bringing all offenders to justice.

The Chief Minister highlighted the success of the state's“Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh (War Against Drugs)" campaign, noting that many traffickers have fled the state. The campaign, he said, has now become a mass movement, with widespread public support.

The Chief Minister praised village panchayats for passing resolutions against drug abuse, calling it a positive step toward eradicating the menace from Punjab.

Commenting on the arrest of Akali leader Majithia, Chief Minister Mann said cross-party statements in Majithia's support prove the existence of a political nexus shielding drug smugglers.

The Chief Minister said 29 mobile phones, eight laptops, and other crucial evidence have been recovered from Majithia's residence.

“His arrest has exposed the unholy alliance among traditional political parties on the drug issue. Their actions have devastated Punjab,” he said.

The CM warned that more prominent political figures would soon face arrest and that their properties would be confiscated or demolished.

Every link in the chain of drug money, both upstream and downstream, is being investigated thoroughly, the Chief Minister said.

He said those who have accumulated vast wealth by supporting illegal activities will be held accountable.

Dismissing accusations of political vendetta, CM Mann maintained that all actions have been taken in accordance with the law.

The Chief Minister questioned how it could be a political vendetta when the opposition has been rejected outright by the people of Punjab. He said the opposition is merely trying to politicise the matter in a desperate bid to protect itself.