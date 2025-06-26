Praxis Solutions Appoints John F. Sweeney As Chief Executive Officer
John Sweeney named CEO of Praxis Solutions to lead next phase of AI-driven growth.Post thi
"With experience in investment management, financial planning, payments, and technology, John is exactly the leader Praxis needs for this moment," said Bill Dwyer. "Our Think-Make-Do approach demands both technical fluency and industry depth and John brings both in abundance. As we scale rapidly, his leadership will ensure our systems, people, and partnerships evolve in lockstep with our mission."
Praxis has established itself as a differentiated player by combining deep domain knowledge with agile, customized technology solutions. "Clients come to Praxis to solve practical problems like driving growth and improving operational efficiency," said Sweeney. "We use cutting-edge technology to build custom solutions that integrate seamlessly into clients' environments and deliver measurable business results."
Praxis develops custom AI agents that function like expert teams embedded across an organization. These agents improve accuracy, efficiency, and decision-making across critical areas, including sales enablement, distribution, investment research, due diligence, portfolio construction, personalized planning, legal, and compliance.
Dwyer, who established Praxis following decades of leadership in financial services, including President of LPL Financial, will continue to work closely with Sweeney and the executive team to support strategic initiatives, partnerships, and growth planning. He will also continue to lead Anchor Advisory, Praxis' telemarketing and sales enablement unit serving asset managers and wholesalers.
"Praxis' transformative solutions help financial firms deliver better experiences to clients, empower their teams, and create more value for investors," said Sweeney. "We bring together the best of people, process, and technology to solve meaningful problems. I'm excited to lead this exceptional team into its next chapter."
About Praxis Solutions
A technology-enabled firm helping wealth and asset managers improve outcomes and reduce costs through industry expertise and advanced technology.
Media Contacts
Will Dwyer
Praxis Solutions, Inc.
978 273 5563
[email protected]
SOURCE Praxis Solutions, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment