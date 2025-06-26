Praxis Solutions Appoints John F. Sweeney As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sweeney has served as President of Praxis since 2024, will oversee day-to-day operations and guide the company's accelerating growth. His expertise in technology, particularly in blockchain, AI, and digital infrastructure, combined with decades of experience in wealth and asset management, make him uniquely suited to lead Praxis through its next phase.

John Sweeney named CEO of Praxis Solutions to lead next phase of AI-driven growth.

"With experience in investment management, financial planning, payments, and technology, John is exactly the leader Praxis needs for this moment," said Bill Dwyer. "Our Think-Make-Do approach demands both technical fluency and industry depth and John brings both in abundance. As we scale rapidly, his leadership will ensure our systems, people, and partnerships evolve in lockstep with our mission."

Praxis has established itself as a differentiated player by combining deep domain knowledge with agile, customized technology solutions. "Clients come to Praxis to solve practical problems like driving growth and improving operational efficiency," said Sweeney. "We use cutting-edge technology to build custom solutions that integrate seamlessly into clients' environments and deliver measurable business results."

Praxis develops custom AI agents that function like expert teams embedded across an organization. These agents improve accuracy, efficiency, and decision-making across critical areas, including sales enablement, distribution, investment research, due diligence, portfolio construction, personalized planning, legal, and compliance.

Dwyer, who established Praxis following decades of leadership in financial services, including President of LPL Financial, will continue to work closely with Sweeney and the executive team to support strategic initiatives, partnerships, and growth planning. He will also continue to lead Anchor Advisory, Praxis' telemarketing and sales enablement unit serving asset managers and wholesalers.

"Praxis' transformative solutions help financial firms deliver better experiences to clients, empower their teams, and create more value for investors," said Sweeney. "We bring together the best of people, process, and technology to solve meaningful problems. I'm excited to lead this exceptional team into its next chapter."

A technology-enabled firm helping wealth and asset managers improve outcomes and reduce costs through industry expertise and advanced technology.

