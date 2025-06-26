New PEMF Therapy Device Provides Inflammation And Pain Relief, Cardioprotection, And Even Cartilage Regeneration

EM PulsePad is a Slim, Flexible Attachment for the EM Pulser 78

NASA Discovers Noninvasive Therapy for Cartilage Regeneration 2022

Vital Specifications for the EM Pulser 78 with photo

The EM Pulser 78, Designed by a Medical Doctor, has an Anti-inflammatory Response Following a NASA Study for Cardioprotection and Cartilage Regeneration

- Jacqueline Panting, N.D.

BELTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Used worldwide, this StarTrek-like healing and anti-inflammatory Pulsed ElectroMagnetic Frequency (PEMF) technology has been proven by NASA Scientists that It Works-Now You Can Try It for Yourself.

What if you could relieve pain, speed up recovery, and support your overall health using the same technology NASA scientists validated for healing?

The new EM Pulser Model 78 is a portable, battery-powered pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy device designed to relieve pain, accelerate healing, and support cardiovascular health. It delivers low-frequency magnetic pulses at the Earth's natural frequency of 7.8 Hz, a rate clinically validated by NASA scientists for its ability to promote tissue repair, cardioprotection , and cartilage regeneration . If we are out of sync with Earth's Frequency (Schumann Resonance) we begin to exhibit signs of discomfort that can range from anxiety, insomnia, illness, suppressed immune etc. Conversely, we have discovered that when we humans are in sync with 7.8 Hz, the body is able to heal and increase its vitality. Having a source of this natural earth-heart frequency, along with the extra benefits of the nanosecond risetime of a magnetic pulse near to the body, offers restorative effects to inflammatory conditions.

Innovators at NASA Johnson Space Center researching time-varying magnetic field (TVMF) therapies developed a pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) device that can alleviate cartilage degradation in synovial joints by promoting the growth of new cartilage. The PEMF device can simply be wrapped around synovial joints where cartilage-degrading inflammation is located, with one of the accessories available, such as the EM PulsePad or the OsteoPad optional attachments. .

The EM Pulser 78 from Integrity Research Institute (IRI) was designed by medical doctor Glen Gordon (click here for video lecture excerpt) following NASA's studies. As Dr. Gordon explains, it activates the heat shock protein (HSP 70) within just 10 minutes, offering a targeted, non-invasive approach to reducing, and if used quickly, completely stopping the inflammatory response and speeding recovery. Hardly believable, many testimonials affirm: "The next day the swelling was completely gone when I placed my hand over the area."

“Magnetic field therapy is not just a futuristic concept-it's a proven method for reducing pain and promoting healing at a cellular level,” said a company spokesperson.“The EM Pulser Model 78 brings this technology to anyone looking for a safe, non-invasive way to manage pain and recover from injuries.” It is used by our client physicians, even in the emergency room.

The EM Pulser Model 78 from Integrity Research Institute, which uses pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy, makes this medication-free, non-invasive pain relief solution accessible to everyone, without any unwanted side effects.

Designed for convenience, the device weighs just two ounces and features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It also has an AC adapter for home use, a soft rubber grip for comfort, and a magnetic compass to confirm the strength and oscillation of the pulsed magnetic field. This device comes with a special AC battery charger that allows one to recharge the 9V battery while still in the unit, much like charging your cell phone by plugging it in overnight. A soft rubber boot is supplied with the Model 78 at no extra cost, along with a manual and a magnetic compass so you can see the effectiveness of the pulsed magnetic field coil.

The EM Pulser Model 78 has the low, earth pulsed frequency magnetic fields of 7.8 Hertz, which easily pass through your body to heal deep injury and relieve pain. Since it is designed to activate the restorative and healing heat shock protein (HSP 70) within ten (10) minutes, with the unique "nanosecond risetime" of the magnetic pulses, it has been found, to be effective with Arthritis, Bruises, Swelling, Sprains, Cuts, Trauma, Carpal Tunnel, Backache, Joint pain, Sciatica pain, Surgical recovery, and fracture.

The EM Pulser Model 78 can be used to treat a range of conditions, including sprains, fractures, back pain, sciatica, post-surgical healing, migraines, and gynecologic pain. It also offers cardioprotective benefits, as shown in a 2019 study published in Nature Scientific Reports .

For enhanced functionality, the American-made $295 EM Pulser 78 can be paired with optional accessories, such as the near-infrared LED probe for deep tissue penetration, a UV probe for disinfection, a separate magnetic coil probe, and the PulsePad for broader coverage on tender areas. These add-ons are available separately or as part of the full package for $425.

A recent customer shared, "I love this new model 78. I just had to buy a second one, so I am never without it. It has helped me to sleep soundly, and I feel more alert. I am 78 years old and have lots of aches and pains, and this device is helping a lot. So grateful for this product, great price too."

Interested parties can find additional information by visiting

IRI has also produced a short video to answer many clients' inquiries about the EM Pulser 78. The range of the magnetic field is measurable with a gaussmeter. So we have an inexpensive ElectroSensor-Milligaussmeter that has a variable LED readout scale so it is very visible without a lot of numbers. There is a video on the website showing the magnetic field range of 30 mG (milligauss) right next to the EM Pulser, attenuating up to a distance of about 30 cm. This distance also happens to be about the thickness of an average slim human torso from the tummy to the person's backside. Not shown is the fact that technical staff also verified that the magnetic field goes right through the subject's tummy to their back without attenuation. The testing of the magnetic field range for the EM Pulser 78 is also duplicated with the flat EM PulsePad attachment, which has the same effectiveness over a large distance of 30 cm.

Company information: Integrity Research Institute

5020 Sunnyside Avenue Suite 209, Beltsville, Maryland 20705, United States

301-220-0440, 800-295-7674

Website: Integrity-Research For more information: Thomas Valone, PhD, ...

Thomas Valone, PhD

Integrity Research Institute

+1 301-220-0440

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Inventor and Mentor, Dr. Glen Gordon explains the many uses for the EM Pulser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.