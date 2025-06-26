Conference Opens To Discuss Latest Innovations In Recycling

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 5th Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference & Exhibition 2025 opened yesterday at Raffles Doha, bringing together experts and stakeholders to spotlight the latest innovations in recycling and waste management aimed at advancing sustainability.

The two-day event, held under the theme“Towards Sustainable Wealth,” brings together a diverse mix of participants, including government and semi-government entities, private sector companies, local factories, international organisations, and leading experts in waste management and sustainability.

In his keynote address, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah said that the theme“Towards Sustainable Wealth” reflects a national belief that waste is not merely a challenge, but a valuable economic opportunity and a critical pillar of sustainable development.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the conference as a leading platform-both nationally and internationally-for sharing experiences and expertise.

Al Attiyah said the Ministry's strong commitment to translating the Qatar National Vision 2030 into actionable projects that foster a circular economy and enhance quality of life through a comprehensive waste management system.

Reflecting on key achievements from the past year, the Minister said that in 2024 alone, more than 835,000 tonnes of waste were received at the country's transfer stations.

He said that this processing yielded substantial benefits, including the generation of over 40,000 megawatt-hours of energy, the production of 27,000 tonnes of organic fertilizer, and the recovery of 277,000 tonnes of recyclable materials. The Minister said that these figures underscore the growing efficiency and impact of Qatar's waste processing capabilities.

In support of industrial growth and sustainability, he said the Ministry of Municipality allocated 51 specially designated land plots in Al Afja Recycling Industries Zone. In parallel, Al Attiyah noted that 30 new investment opportunities in the recycling and waste management sector were launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, creating an environment conducive to private sector involvement.

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah with Their Excellencies Ministers and Dignitaries during the opening of the conference. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula.

To further incentivize recycling initiatives, he said the Ministry provided over 28,000 tonnes of sorted recyclable materials free of charge to the private sector-an initiative aimed at reinforcing the principles of the circular economy.

The Minister said that several groundbreaking initiatives were also launched as part of the Ministry's“Zero Waste” program. He added that these included the construction of a modern engineered landfill, the rehabilitation of older landfill sites, and the operational launch of a state-of-the-art sorting station in Al Khor.

The Minister noted that significant strides were made in digital transformation, including the development of a unified command and control system, the implementation of vehicle tracking technologies, and the introduction of an electronic platform for the instant issuance of waste disposal permits-all of which have contributed to greater transparency, efficiency, and oversight in waste management operations.

This year's edition features an extensive program comprising 11 dialogue sessions and 35 expert speakers from various countries around the world. Among the attendees are senior Qatari officials, international specialists, and representatives from institutions and companies operating in the fields of waste management and recycling.

The first day of the conference centered on discussions of waste treatment projects and the latest innovative solutions in recycling and waste management, with a focus on their direct impact on strengthening the circular economy.

The second day (today) will shift the focus to the roles of education and scientific research in advancing recycling efforts, as well as the contribution of sustainable cities to waste management systems and the broader circular economy.

Accompanying the conference is a specialized exhibition that brings together over 40 exhibiting entities. These include the Ministry of Municipality, a number of governmental institutions, event sponsors, private companies, and entrepreneurs whose initiatives are aligned with waste segregation and recycling.