Dubai: Minivan Overturns On Sheikh Zayed Road, Causes Traffic Jam Across All Lanes
On Wednesday, June 25, a white minivan overturned on Sheikh Zayed Road in an accident.
The incident took place just after Financial Centre Metro Station, in the direction towards Abu Dhabi on late Wednesday evening. According to Google Maps, the incident has caused a considerable tailback on the highway, causing a 6-minute delay on a stretch of just 2.6km.Recommended For You
Residents of the area, while speaking to Khaleej Times reported that authorities were at the scene within "6-7 minutes", as sirens were heard blaring on the city's arterial road.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Three police vehicles, one ambulance, one traffic management vehicle and one recovery vehicle could be seen at the site within just a few minutes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment