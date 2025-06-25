Dubai: Minivan Overturns On Sheikh Zayed Road, Causes Traffic Jam Across All Lanes

On Wednesday, June 25, a white minivan overturned on Sheikh Zayed Road in an accident.

The incident took place just after Financial Centre Metro Station, in the direction towards Abu Dhabi on late Wednesday evening. According to Google Maps, the incident has caused a considerable tailback on the highway, causing a 6-minute delay on a stretch of just 2.6km.

Residents of the area, while speaking to Khaleej Times reported that authorities were at the scene within "6-7 minutes", as sirens were heard blaring on the city's arterial road.

Three police vehicles, one ambulance, one traffic management vehicle and one recovery vehicle could be seen at the site within just a few minutes.