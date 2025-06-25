The Aquila School Earns 'Outstanding' BSO Rating, Remains Among UAE's Leading British Curriculum Schools

The Aquila School, part of ISP, has retained its outstanding rating across all evaluated standards in its recent British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection. The globally respected review process regulated by the UK Department for Education underscores The Aquila School's standing as one of the UAE's premier British curriculum schools, where academic ambition, student wellbeing, and future readiness align in perfect harmony. A certification of excellence, inclusivity and accountability, the BSO inspection oversees core school functions including quality of teaching and learning, curriculum depth and coherence, student progress and academic achievement, wellbeing, leadership and management, governance, facilities, and communication with parents. As the BSO inspection found, The Aquila School excels in all this and more to produce well-adjusted, globally aware individuals ready for an ever-changing world.

A school where learning comes alive

The Aquila School offers a rich and responsive curriculum, delivered with expertise by a highly skilled teaching team. The report describes a school where“students are safe, happy and successful,” benefitting from“a nurturing environment that fosters curiosity, resilience and achievement.”

Teachers and support staff alike are deeply invested in student growth, ensuring each child feels known, valued, and championed. Communication with parents was cited as highly effective, underpinned by clear, proactive channels and an open-door culture.

The Aquila School is committed to delivering a robust, inclusive, and future-focused post-16 curriculum that meets the diverse needs, strengths, and aspirations of all learners. The strategic direction and educational philosophy of The Aquila School are closely aligned with the national priorities set out in the UAE's E33 Vision, emphasising the development of a globally competitive knowledge economy, future-ready skillsets, and an inclusive society rooted in innovation, sustainability, and global citizenship.

For more information, visit the website of Aquila School .