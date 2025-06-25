SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Joins Domain Industry In Supporting Cancer Research Through 2025 Pan-Mass Challenge

2025 PMC Jersey Raised $16k+ for Dana-Farber

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SEARCHEN NETWORKS, a long-established digital marketing and search technology company , is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) jersey sponsorship, an initiative led by members of the domain name industry to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.As part of this year's collaborative effort, Searchen Networks joined dozens of industry sponsors to help raise over $16,000 in donations , all of which go directly to Dana-Farber to support lifesaving cancer research and treatment. The PMC, a two-day cycling event held annually in Massachusetts, is one of the most impactful athletic fundraising events in the country, with 100% of rider-raised dollars going to cancer research“Being part of this initiative means more than just brand visibility - it's about giving back through a cause that touches nearly every family and community,” said John Colascione, CEO of SEARCHEN NETWORKS.“We're proud to support Dana-Farber's mission and stand alongside others in the domain industry who believe that innovation and impact go hand in hand.”This year's specially designed PMC jersey features the logos of participating companies and will be worn by cyclists during training rides and the main event in August. The initiative was organized by domain industry professionals committed to using their platform to help make a difference.SEARCHEN NETWORKS' involvement underscores the company's broader commitment to purpose-driven work and ethical digital practices in an age of rapidly advancing AI and marketing technology.The following companies proudly sponsored the 2025 domain industry jersey supporting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Pan-Mass Challenge: Atom, Bobbleheads, Brannans, Cognitive, Defining, Digimedia, Domain Agents, Domain Details, Domaining, Domain Name Wire, DropCatch, Embrace, Evergreen, GoDaddy, Hilco Digital Assets, Mi, Odys Global, Saw, SEARCHEN NETWORKS, Snagged, Telepathy, Unstoppable Domains, and Catchy.For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge and to contribute to the cause, visit .About SEARCHEN NETWORKSSEARCHEN NETWORKS(Internet Marketing Services Inc. ) is a premier digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, website development, and webmaster services. With a client-focused, results-driven approach, Searchen helps businesses improve online visibility, increase qualified traffic, and generate measurable growth.The terms SEARCHEN, SEARCHEN NETWORKSand SERIOUS ABOUT SEARCHare federally registered trademarks in the United States.

