Kremlin Blames Attacks for Iran's IAEA Exit
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Wednesday attributed Tehran’s move to end its collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the recent assaults on its nuclear installations.
According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the decision was a “direct consequence” of what he described as an unprovoked offensive.
He emphasized during a press conference that the attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure were “quite unprecedented.”
This statement followed the Iranian parliament’s vote earlier that day to cease engagement with the UN nuclear agency, which came just one day after the initiation of a ceasefire between Israel and the US, as proposed by Washington.
Peskov’s comments highlighted the growing concern in Moscow regarding this escalating development.
The Kremlin representative stressed that Tehran’s suspension of cooperation with the IAEA “cannot but cause concern,” arguing that the agency’s credibility has been significantly undermined in light of the strikes on Iranian territory.
This sentiment reflected Russia’s increasing unease over the stability of nuclear oversight in the region.
Peskov also revealed that Moscow is vigilantly observing the unfolding events and remains in communication with Iranian officials.
He acknowledged the presence of “certain contacts” between Tehran and Washington, which are occurring through both direct dialogue and other intermediaries.
Concluding his remarks, Peskov pointed out that there is little reliable information available concerning the scale of damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear sites.
He emphasized the need to wait until dependable data emerges to understand the full impact of the recent military actions.
