Jewish National Fund-USA Supports The People Of Be'er Sheva Amid Crisis With $1 Million Emergency Commitment

As part of its response, Jewish National Fund-USA has mobilized its Alexander Muss High School in Israel campus in Be'er Sheva, which is assisting over 1,400 local residents directly impacted by the destruction caused by Iranian ballistic missiles. The campus was transformed into a large-scale logistics hub distributing clothing and providing medical and mental health support, food and meals, activities for children, and more. Residents were also able to bring their cherished pets with them.

"Our entire team shares the pain and anguish felt by the people of Be'er Sheva, whose beautiful community was callously attacked by Iran," said Jewish National Fund-USA President, Deb Lust Zaluda. "Why do we feel this way? Because they are our family. We have worked with them for decades, investing millions to make their city one of the fastest growing – and most stunning – in the country. No one knows them like us."

As part of the $1 million in additional funding to the people of Be'er Sheva, Jewish National Fund-USA is:



Supporting the families of wounded soldiers at Soroka Hospital

Providing a vital mobile command and logistics center

Organizing food for displaced residents

Delivering emergency kits to families and older adults

Operating a Russian-language hotline for isolated seniors

Providing daycare for the children of hospital staff and leading art therapy sessions for evacuees throughout the city. Facilitating training to equip residents and municipal staff with the tools to manage building-level emergencies. Six facilitators have been trained, and the first online session for house committees-with 30 participants-has already been held.

Jewish National Fund-USA also helped:



Operate a child-friendly playroom for families confined indoors

Facilitate educational activities in bomb shelters Establish a safe space for toddlers in Writers Park, daily community gatherings in Baruch Garden, and training for emergency preparedness in apartment buildings in partnership with the Beer Sheva Municipality.

"Be'er Sheva is more than just a city-it's a shining example of Israel's strength, resilience, and pioneering spirit," said Jewish National Fund-USA Chairman, Dr. Sol Lizerbram. "From the very first hours of this emergency, as missiles fell, we were there, ready to support the urgent needs of the people. Those on the frontlines and the families affected by terror must know they are not alone."

Jewish National Fund-USA has already delivered hundreds of bomb shelters, provided trauma support, and funded emergency fire and rescue equipment throughout Israel's North and South as part of its broader commitment to securing – both physically and communally – the future of Israel's frontier regions.

