Jewish National Fund-USA Supports The People Of Be'er Sheva Amid Crisis With $1 Million Emergency Commitment
"Our entire team shares the pain and anguish felt by the people of Be'er Sheva, whose beautiful community was callously attacked by Iran," said Jewish National Fund-USA President, Deb Lust Zaluda. "Why do we feel this way? Because they are our family. We have worked with them for decades, investing millions to make their city one of the fastest growing – and most stunning – in the country. No one knows them like us."
As part of the $1 million in additional funding to the people of Be'er Sheva, Jewish National Fund-USA is:
-
Supporting the families of wounded soldiers at Soroka Hospital
Providing a vital mobile command and logistics center
Organizing food for displaced residents
Delivering emergency kits to families and older adults
Operating a Russian-language hotline for isolated seniors
Providing daycare for the children of hospital staff and leading art therapy sessions for evacuees throughout the city.
Facilitating training to equip residents and municipal staff with the tools to manage building-level emergencies. Six facilitators have been trained, and the first online session for house committees-with 30 participants-has already been held.
Jewish National Fund-USA also helped:
-
Operate a child-friendly playroom for families confined indoors
Facilitate educational activities in bomb shelters
Establish a safe space for toddlers in Writers Park, daily community gatherings in Baruch Garden, and training for emergency preparedness in apartment buildings in partnership with the Beer Sheva Municipality.
"Be'er Sheva is more than just a city-it's a shining example of Israel's strength, resilience, and pioneering spirit," said Jewish National Fund-USA Chairman, Dr. Sol Lizerbram. "From the very first hours of this emergency, as missiles fell, we were there, ready to support the urgent needs of the people. Those on the frontlines and the families affected by terror must know they are not alone."
Jewish National Fund-USA has already delivered hundreds of bomb shelters, provided trauma support, and funded emergency fire and rescue equipment throughout Israel's North and South as part of its broader commitment to securing – both physically and communally – the future of Israel's frontier regions.
Jewish National Fund-USA to Showcase Impact in Florida this October.
Jewish National Fund-USA's Global Conference for Israel , taking place in Hollywood, Florida, this October 23-26, will highlight the organization's ongoing impact. Attendees will meet and hear from those making a difference in the lives of the people of Israel and discover how they, too, can make a difference. To register, visit jnf/global .
Media Contact:
Stefan Oberman: 212.879.9305 x222 / [email protected]
SOURCE Jewish National Fund-USA
