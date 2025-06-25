Trump's Spiritual Advisor: Supporting Ukraine Is America First

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This view was expressed in an interview with Ukrinfor by American pastor Mark Burns, who is considered a spiritual advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Whether we agree with it or not, we are currently members of NATO. The United States is a member of the Alliance. Article Five states that if a NATO nation is under attack, we, as members of NATO, are obligated to provide support, including American troops and weaponry,” Burns explained.

He emphasized that all U.S. intelligence agencies point to the fact that Putin does not intend to stop in Ukraine. Russia continues its occupation of parts of Georgia, threatens Moldova's interests, and is eyeing the Baltic states, which are NATO members, the pastor noted. If Russia attacks the Baltics, the U.S., under Article Five, would be forced to“to commit more than just weapons”.

“We will commit American boys on the ground. It is our objective, as American first patriots, to say we do not want Americans fighting in other people's wars,” the pastor stressed.

He emphasized that this can be prevented by giving the Ukrainian people everything they need in terms of weapons.

Burns explained that the Lord gave him the message to share with all people as they go out to talk to their congressmen and senators. They need to understand that“supporting Ukraine is America first.”

He noted that he's repeating this message in the halls of Congress, addressing it to the President, as well as to the heads of the State Department, the Secretary of Defense, and other leaders.

As Ukrinform reported, in March–April, Pastor Mark Burns visited Ukraine at the invitation of Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman. Burns admitted that his attitude toward the Russian war radically changed during the visit.

Photo: facebook/PastorMarkBurns