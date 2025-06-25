403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa’s floods cause death of one hundred people
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities resulting from severe flooding in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province has climbed to 100, according to local officials on Tuesday, as emergency teams continue search and recovery operations.
The floods, which struck the region earlier this month, have led to a tragic loss of life, widespread displacement, and major destruction to infrastructure and local livelihoods.
"As per the latest report, 94 bodies have been positively identified and handed over to their families, while processes are ongoing to identify the six remaining bodies," the provincial government stated.
Of the total reported deaths, 63 were adults and 37 were children, including 22 school-aged learners. The worst-hit area, OR Tambo District, accounted for 76 of the confirmed fatalities.
"The numbers are likely to increase, as there are individuals that are still reported missing by their families and next of kin, and search operations persist in the affected areas," the government added.
While some recovery has begun, OR Tambo District confirmed that water services have been restored to 95 percent of the impacted areas. However, certain communities are still without access to running water and are currently being supplied through water tankers.
The floods, which struck the region earlier this month, have led to a tragic loss of life, widespread displacement, and major destruction to infrastructure and local livelihoods.
"As per the latest report, 94 bodies have been positively identified and handed over to their families, while processes are ongoing to identify the six remaining bodies," the provincial government stated.
Of the total reported deaths, 63 were adults and 37 were children, including 22 school-aged learners. The worst-hit area, OR Tambo District, accounted for 76 of the confirmed fatalities.
"The numbers are likely to increase, as there are individuals that are still reported missing by their families and next of kin, and search operations persist in the affected areas," the government added.
While some recovery has begun, OR Tambo District confirmed that water services have been restored to 95 percent of the impacted areas. However, certain communities are still without access to running water and are currently being supplied through water tankers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment