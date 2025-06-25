Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa’s floods cause death of one hundred people


2025-06-25 07:51:37
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities resulting from severe flooding in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province has climbed to 100, according to local officials on Tuesday, as emergency teams continue search and recovery operations.

The floods, which struck the region earlier this month, have led to a tragic loss of life, widespread displacement, and major destruction to infrastructure and local livelihoods.

"As per the latest report, 94 bodies have been positively identified and handed over to their families, while processes are ongoing to identify the six remaining bodies," the provincial government stated.

Of the total reported deaths, 63 were adults and 37 were children, including 22 school-aged learners. The worst-hit area, OR Tambo District, accounted for 76 of the confirmed fatalities.

"The numbers are likely to increase, as there are individuals that are still reported missing by their families and next of kin, and search operations persist in the affected areas," the government added.

While some recovery has begun, OR Tambo District confirmed that water services have been restored to 95 percent of the impacted areas. However, certain communities are still without access to running water and are currently being supplied through water tankers.

