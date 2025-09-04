Eric Trump Tries His Hand At Sumo Wrestling With Yokozuna While Visiting Japan For Business
Posting the clips on September 1, the 41-year-old businessman and executive vice president of the Trump Organization wrote:“Not every day you get invited to sumo the legend, Yokozuna! Almost had him! A great honor!”Bearhugged out of the ring
In the first match, Eric Trump and the Yokozuna squared off before the wrestler effortlessly lifted and bearhugged him out of the dohyō-the circular sumo ring. A second video showed the grand champion spinning Trump around“like a helicopter rotor,” drawing laughs from spectators.Photos with sumo wrestlers
Trump's post also featured a group photo of himself standing alongside the Yokozuna and other professional wrestlers, commemorating the lighthearted event.Business ties to Japan
Beyond the sumo spectacle, Trump was in Tokyo to support Metaplanet, a Japanese bitcoin treasury company. He was appointed as an adviser to the firm in March, according to Reuters.Also Read | Eric Trump's stake in American Bitcoin reaches $1.5 billion in stock debut
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment