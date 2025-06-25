Sharge By Fang Xu, Xuan Shen And Yongwen Dai Wins Gold In A' Mobile Technology Awards

Sharge

Innovative EV Charging App Recognized for Transforming Urban Mobility and Sustainability

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of mobile design, has announced Sharge by Fang Xu, Xuan Shen and Yongwen Dai as the Gold winner in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category. This significant achievement highlights the app's exceptional design, functionality, and potential to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape.Sharge's innovative approach to transforming private EV charging piles into shared community resources aligns perfectly with the growing demand for accessible, affordable, and efficient charging solutions. By connecting EV drivers with private pile owners, the app optimizes underutilized infrastructure, reduces reliance on public stations, and promotes sustainable urban mobility. This recognition from the A' Design Award underscores the app's relevance and potential impact on the rapidly evolving EV industry.The award-winning design of Sharge stands out for its seamless user experience, integrating real-time scheduling, video navigation, and transparent pricing. Developed through user-centered research and agile development, the app leverages advanced technologies such as Google Maps API and Stripe API to ensure secure, location-based transactions. The intuitive interface and cross-platform compatibility make Sharge accessible to a wide range of users, fostering widespread adoption and contributing to the growth of the EV ecosystem.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Sharge team in creating a groundbreaking solution that addresses the challenges faced by EV drivers and private charger owners. The award not only validates the app's design excellence but also inspires the team to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the mobile technology and sustainability sectors.Sharge was designed by Fang Xu, Xuan Shen and Yongwen Dai, a collective of independent designers based in cities across the United States. Their shared commitment to responsible and thoughtful design has earned them international recognition, including honors from the iF Design Award, UX Design Awards, and NY Design Awards.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Fang Xu, Xuan Shen and Yongwen DaiThis group is a collective of independent designers based in cities across the United States, brought together by a shared commitment to responsible and thoughtful design. While working at leading U.S. tech companies, they collaborate across locations to explore meaningful ideas. Their work has received international recognition over the past two years, including honors from the iF Design Award, UX Design Awards, and NY Design Awards. Their design approach stands out for its thoughtful balance between intuitive interaction and visual simplicity, creating solutions that require minimal learning curve for users.About ShargeSharge is an innovative technology company transforming the electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape through a community-driven sharing model. By enabling private charging pile owners to share their infrastructure with EV drivers, Sharge enhances charging accessibility, affordability, and efficiency. The platform addresses the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions while optimizing underutilized private resources. 