Trump criticized Media of demeaning US attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has fiercely criticized CNN and The New York Times, accusing both media outlets of undermining the significance of recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
On Tuesday, both news organizations referenced an initial assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), which reportedly cast doubt on Trump’s assertion that the attacks had severely damaged Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
“FAKE NEWS CNN, TOGETHER WITH THE FAILING NEW YORK TIMES, HAVE TEAMED UP IN AN ATTEMPT TO DEMEAN ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL MILITARY STRIKES IN HISTORY,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “THE NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED!”
According to CNN’s coverage, the strikes on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan sites did not eliminate the core infrastructure of Iran’s nuclear program. The report noted the operation may have delayed Iran’s progress by only a few months. Sources cited by the network claimed Iran's enriched uranium supplies remained untouched and that key centrifuge systems were mostly “intact.”
The reported damage was mainly limited to surface-level structures. Even with B-2 bombers deploying over a dozen bunker-penetrating munitions, CNN said the underground facilities stayed largely operational.
The New York Times published a similar analysis, stating that while entry points to two sites were blocked, underground areas had not collapsed. Citing unnamed officials, the report estimated the strikes delayed Iran’s nuclear efforts by less than six months. Israeli sources also told the publication they suspect Iran may be operating smaller, hidden enrichment facilities, allowing its program to continue regardless of the damage to major sites.
The latest confrontation began on June 13, when Israel initiated a wave of attacks aimed at halting Iran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes and denied it was seeking to build a nuclear arsenal, insisting its program is intended solely for peaceful energy purposes.
