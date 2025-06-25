Drone Attack Damages Civilian Infrastructure In Vilkovo
"The infrastructure of the city of Vilkovo was attacked again. The enemy continues its attempts to leave the city without water. Information about the consequences of the shelling is being clarified," the message says.
Information about the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.Read also: Train from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia damaged in Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region
According to Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the attack destroyed the premises of a private enterprise, as well as agricultural equipment and machinery.
Fortunately, no people were injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 52 of 71 Russian drones.
