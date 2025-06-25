403
Iran's President Clarifies Attack Intent to Qatar
(MENAFN) Iran's Leader, Masoud Pezeshkian, reassured Qatar on Tuesday that the Iranian missile assault on the Al-Udeid Base was not intended for Doha, but rather targeted the United States' involvement in the Israeli conflict.
In a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pezeshkian emphasized that the missile strike on the US base should not be viewed as an act of aggression toward Qatar.
He described the Gulf nation as a “neighbouring, friendly, and brotherly country,” according to a statement from his office.
The call followed a missile barrage by Iran on the US base in Qatar the previous day, which Iran justified as a retaliation for American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites that took place on Sunday.
Qatar condemned the attack as a breach of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.
The statement mentioned that Pezeshkian reached out to the Qatari leader to clarify that the missile strike on Monday “was merely a reaction to America’s involvement in the Zionist (Israeli) regime’s attack on Iranian territory.”
He reassured the Emir that the incident should not be viewed as a confrontation between Iran and Qatar, highlighting that both the Iranian government and its people value Qatar's “brotherly and supportive positions.”
Furthermore, Pezeshkian pointed out that Iran had been in talks with the US to de-escalate tensions when Israel launched its attacks on June 13.
He added that these negotiations, conducted “under military pressure,” were essentially attempts to “impose the aggressor’s terms.”
