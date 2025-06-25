403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IAEA states no increased off-site radiation levels at Iran’s nuclear cites
(MENAFN) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated on Tuesday that Iranian nuclear facilities hit by missile strikes from Israel and the US have suffered “extensive damage.”
“During these attacks, we have seen extensive damage at several nuclear sites in Iran, including its uranium conversion and enrichment facilities. Our assessment is that there has been some localized radioactive as well as chemical release inside the affected facilities that contained nuclear material – mainly uranium enriched to varying degrees – but there has been no report of increased off-site radiation levels,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said in an official statement.
Grossi reiterated his ongoing caution regarding the risks of targeting nuclear infrastructure. “As I have repeatedly stated – before and during the conflict – nuclear facilities should never be attacked due to the very real risk of a serious radiological accident,” he said.
The strikes reportedly focused on major Iranian nuclear locations such as Fordo and Natanz, with multiple impact points confirmed by further evaluation.
Acknowledging rising regional concerns about the consequences of these attacks, the IAEA emphasized, “Based on the data available to us, the IAEA can provide assurances that there has been no radiological impact to the population and the environment in neighboring countries.”
Grossi also noted that, importantly for nuclear safety, Iran’s research and power reactors were not targeted during the strikes.
“During these attacks, we have seen extensive damage at several nuclear sites in Iran, including its uranium conversion and enrichment facilities. Our assessment is that there has been some localized radioactive as well as chemical release inside the affected facilities that contained nuclear material – mainly uranium enriched to varying degrees – but there has been no report of increased off-site radiation levels,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said in an official statement.
Grossi reiterated his ongoing caution regarding the risks of targeting nuclear infrastructure. “As I have repeatedly stated – before and during the conflict – nuclear facilities should never be attacked due to the very real risk of a serious radiological accident,” he said.
The strikes reportedly focused on major Iranian nuclear locations such as Fordo and Natanz, with multiple impact points confirmed by further evaluation.
Acknowledging rising regional concerns about the consequences of these attacks, the IAEA emphasized, “Based on the data available to us, the IAEA can provide assurances that there has been no radiological impact to the population and the environment in neighboring countries.”
Grossi also noted that, importantly for nuclear safety, Iran’s research and power reactors were not targeted during the strikes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment