UAE Welcomes Iran-Israel Ceasefire Announcement, Hopes It Is 'Step Toward De-Escalation'

UAE welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, and hoped that it would constitute a step towards de-escalation and creating an environment conducive to regional stability.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the diplomatic efforts made by US President Donald Trump and the constructive role played by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, in facilitating this agreement.

The Ministry stressed the importance of continued effective coordination to prevent further escalation and mitigate its humanitarian and security repercussions in the region.

The UAE affirmed its firm position calling for restraint, prioritising political solutions and dialogue, and sparing the region further conflicts that hinder development opportunities and threaten the security of its people.

The UAE reiterated its commitment to working with its regional and international partners to establish the foundations of peace and enhance security, stability, and development in the region and the world.

