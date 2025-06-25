403
GCC calls for continuation of nuclear discussions between Iran, US
(MENAFN) At an emergency ministerial meeting on Tuesday, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called for the resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.
The meeting’s final statement welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.
GCC Secretary-General Jassim Albudaiwi expressed the council’s “deep regret and strong condemnation” over Iran’s missile strike on a military air base located in Qatari territory on Monday.
“This act represents a blatant, unacceptable, and serious violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, airspace, and principles of good neighborliness, as well as a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter, regardless of any excuses or justifications,” Albudaiwi said.
The ministerial session took place a day after Iran retaliated for US attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites by launching a missile barrage targeting the US Al Udeid Base in Qatar.
The GCC emphasized the urgent need for “an immediate halt to all military actions … and the push towards a serious return to negotiations leading to sustainable solutions.”
It also stressed the importance of this critical moment as an opportunity to create a positive future for the region, affirming the council’s readiness to back all related peace efforts.
Previously, Tehran and Washington had conducted five rounds of Oman-mediated discussions on Iran’s nuclear program. A sixth round, scheduled for June 16, was canceled following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.
