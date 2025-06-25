Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GCC calls for continuation of nuclear discussions between Iran, US

GCC calls for continuation of nuclear discussions between Iran, US


2025-06-25 04:12:40
(MENAFN) At an emergency ministerial meeting on Tuesday, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called for the resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

The meeting’s final statement welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.

GCC Secretary-General Jassim Albudaiwi expressed the council’s “deep regret and strong condemnation” over Iran’s missile strike on a military air base located in Qatari territory on Monday.

“This act represents a blatant, unacceptable, and serious violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, airspace, and principles of good neighborliness, as well as a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter, regardless of any excuses or justifications,” Albudaiwi said.

The ministerial session took place a day after Iran retaliated for US attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites by launching a missile barrage targeting the US Al Udeid Base in Qatar.

The GCC emphasized the urgent need for “an immediate halt to all military actions … and the push towards a serious return to negotiations leading to sustainable solutions.”

It also stressed the importance of this critical moment as an opportunity to create a positive future for the region, affirming the council’s readiness to back all related peace efforts.

Previously, Tehran and Washington had conducted five rounds of Oman-mediated discussions on Iran’s nuclear program. A sixth round, scheduled for June 16, was canceled following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.

MENAFN25062025000045017281ID1109720693

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search