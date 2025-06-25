QCS, Fadaat Media Sign Agreement
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) and Fadaat Media LLC have signed a strategic media partnership agreement aimed at unifying efforts to raise awareness about cancer, highlight the importance of prevention and early detection, and provide psychological and community support for those living with cancer.
The agreement was signed by Mona Hussein Ashkanani, General Manager of Qatar Cancer Society, and Moayed Dib, CEO of Fadaat Media Group. Under the agreement, both parties commit to sharing awareness content, organising joint health campaigns and events, and providing media coverage through Alaraby TV 2, Syria TV, and the Sehatok health platform. The partnership will also dedicate space to share stories of hope from cancer survivors and support awareness initiatives throughout the year.
The agreement encompasses multiple areas of collaboration, including content sharing, event coverage, awareness campaigns, fundraising initiatives, in-house awareness sessions, and the mutual use of branding for awareness purposes.
Mona Hussein Ashkanani, General Manager, QCS said,“ We firmly believe that community and media partnerships are a cornerstone in our fight against cancer. This agreement with Fadaat Media marks a qualitative step in expanding awareness efforts and amplifying the voices of patients. Media today is more than coverage-it's a vehicle for influencing behaviors and reshaping perceptions of health.”
