Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QCS, Fadaat Media Sign Agreement


2025-06-25 04:09:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) and Fadaat Media LLC have signed a strategic media partnership agreement aimed at unifying efforts to raise awareness about cancer, highlight the importance of prevention and early detection, and provide psychological and community support for those living with cancer.

The agreement was signed by Mona Hussein Ashkanani, General Manager of Qatar Cancer Society, and Moayed Dib, CEO of Fadaat Media Group. Under the agreement, both parties commit to sharing awareness content, organising joint health campaigns and events, and providing media coverage through Alaraby TV 2, Syria TV, and the Sehatok health platform. The partnership will also dedicate space to share stories of hope from cancer survivors and support awareness initiatives throughout the year.

The agreement encompasses multiple areas of collaboration, including content sharing, event coverage, awareness campaigns, fundraising initiatives, in-house awareness sessions, and the mutual use of branding for awareness purposes.

Mona Hussein Ashkanani, General Manager, QCS said,“ We firmly believe that community and media partnerships are a cornerstone in our fight against cancer. This agreement with Fadaat Media marks a qualitative step in expanding awareness efforts and amplifying the voices of patients. Media today is more than coverage-it's a vehicle for influencing behaviors and reshaping perceptions of health.”

MENAFN25062025000063011010ID1109720674

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search