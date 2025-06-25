Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese PM: U.S. Tariffs Endanger Global Supply Chains, Investment

2025-06-25 04:05:23
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang issued a stark warning on Wednesday about the growing risks of fragmented supply chains and a decline in cross-border investments fueled by US tariffs.

Speaking at the 16th annual "New Champions" summit—widely known as the Summer Davos—held in Tianjin, northern China, Li emphasized that the global economic and trade environment is undergoing dramatic shifts, as reported by media.

He noted, "Apart from the impact on global institutions and multiplying regional collaborations, the world is also experiencing volatile declines of cross-border investment and growing risks of fragmented production and supply chains."

Li reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to addressing these global economic challenges head-on, stating that China is ready "to do whatever it takes to help tackle" the difficulties threatening the world economy.

Expressing confidence in China’s economic trajectory, he declared that Beijing is "confident in its ability to sustain robust economic growth," while highlighting the rapid advancement of the Global South.

The Premier’s remarks arrive amid ongoing tensions sparked by the US administration’s implementation of reciprocal tariffs targeting multiple countries, including China—moves that have unsettled international markets. Although the Trump administration later announced a 90-day suspension of these tariffs, extending until early July, Washington continues to engage in trade negotiations worldwide.

